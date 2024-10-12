Biden Said What About People Who Tell 'Lies' About the Hurricane Response?!

President Joe Biden is not only going after former and potentially future President Donald Trump when it comes to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but also those who dare to engage in "misinformation" and tell "lies" about how the federal government has been responding.

Advertisement

After he had given remarks about the federal government's response alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and members of his cabinet, such as Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden took some questions. "The misinformation that you’ve been talking about that you’re so worried about... the misinformation that you’ve been... talking about related to this hurricane and the recovery efforts," a reporter mentioned. "Do you think it’s temporary, or do you think and worry that this might be a permanent state of being for this country?"

While the concerning part of Biden's response came towards the end, it took away from what comfort his response might have otherwise brought. "I think those who have been spreading these lies to try to undermine the opposition are going to pay a price for it," the president chillingly said, before moving on to another question about Trump.

Biden on criticisms of his admin's botched response to the hurricane:



"Those who have been spreading these lies to try to undermine the opposition, they are going to pay a price for it."



What did he mean by this? pic.twitter.com/QQ2YNeg7i2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

Biden had praised Republican mayors and governors earlier in his response, as he had been doing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor has been focused on getting the people of his state ready for the storm and its after effects, and thus didn't have time for Harris' political games in trying to involve herself. This is especially as Harris has not been interested in hurricane relief efforts until now, despite having been vice president for over three and a half years, as DeSantis has pointed out.

Such a response wasn't the only instance in which "misinformation" came up. Biden had brought it up himself earlier during his remarks, appearing quite agitated and even threatening to become more agitated:

And — and, again, let me say that the misinformation out there is not only just disgusting, but it — it’s dangerous and it’s misleading. And, again, the first thing it does — and I mean this sincerely. I don’t — a lot of you have been through these crises, some of you personally. But people desperately want hope — “Tell me it’s going to be okay.” “Tell me it’s going to be okay.” And they’re in real trouble, a lot of them.



And to hear this malarkey you’re hearing from some of the people we — I won’t even get into, but — I’ll lose my temper.



But, anyway, the truth is we’re providing all the resources that are needed.

Are people getting "all the resources that are needed," though, and from the federal government? With Helen in particular, there were concerns and criticisms with the Biden-Harris administration's response, especially with FEMA. Meanwhile, it certainly looks as if the agency and its allies in the mainstream media are prioritizing defending FEMA's reputation.

Harris in particular has come under scrutiny for offering hurricane victims a measly $750, in contrast to what sure seems to be more genuine care and concern she has shown for Lebanon.

Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState also covered some other notable moments from the president's remarks. Biden had quite a few examples where, even if he was joking, still raised further questions about whether he was really in charge.

Advertisement

As Biden was finishing up his remarks, he took a moment to pause, and Granholm touched his arm. "I--I know. I’m going to go to the vice president in a second," the president tried to explain to the secretary, gesturing to her and saying she was his "boss," as those present laughed.

It was then Harris who tried to cut Biden off, as he had to tell her to "hang on one second, Madam Vice President." When he was finally allowed to do so, as he still stumbled over his words a bit, Biden spoke to how he's asking Congress for more money.

He also referred to her as "the president," though he caught himself this time, to some nervous laughter.

Biden refers to Granholm as "my boss" and to VP Harris as "the president" pic.twitter.com/Qw3Q4HC3bL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 11, 2024

Biden didn't just mix up people and their titles, either. He had tried to reference California at one point, and even did a short time later, pointing out he meant to say it was Florida experiencing such storms.

Speaking of Harris, she continues to be awful. She too spoke on Friday, and tried to offer reassurances to hurricane victims in the southeast. The vice president also brought up a point she's raised before, despite how price gouging is already illegal in Florida.

"Finally, I will say once again, as Secretary Mayorkas and I have discussed, to any company or individual that is using this crisis to jack up prices through illegal fraud or price gouging, whether it be at the gas pump, the airport, or the hotel counter, we will be monitoring, and there will be a consequence," Harris said.

Advertisement

Not only did Democratic nominee think it was wise and appropriate to pick a fight with DeSantis, whom Biden continues to call "cooperative," but she even thought it would be a good idea to release a campaign ad criticizing Trump over his response to the hurricanes.