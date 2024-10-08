DeSantis Is Preparing for One of the Strongest Storms in History. He Has No Time for Kamala's Games

She sat down for a sex podcast while Hurricane Helene victims suffered, so maybe Kamala Harris should shut her face about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allegedly not taking her call. We all know it was to sell the line that she was engaged with the situation that’s about to strike Florida. Hurricane Milton is now a Category 4 storm with 155 miles per hour sustained winds. It’s one of the strongest storms in history and is about to crash into Florida. It's going to be a catastrophic disaster.

If DeSantis did reject the call, I wouldn't blame him. He is readying his state the best he can and has no time for Kamala’s nonsense. Yet, the vice president had the stones to criticize DeSantis for not taking her call. Yeah, how dare DeSantis waste time on this woman, who will likely take three weeks before she surveys the damage. Also, no one talks to the VP about these matters, so what's the beef (via NBC News):

Kamala responds to being ignored by Fla. Gov. DeSantis:



"Playing political games at this moment, in these crisis situations…It's utterly irresponsible and it is selfish..." pic.twitter.com/lY0eVWrPyK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 7, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not taking calls from Vice President Kamala Harris about storm recovery just over a week after Hurricane Helene hammered parts of his state. A source familiar with the situation said he was dodging the Democratic presidential nominee’s calls because they “seemed political,” according to a DeSantis aide. “Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer,” the DeSantis aide told NBC News. The same person said “not to my knowledge” when asked if DeSantis had spoken to President Joe Biden. […] DeSantis has been in direct contact with Federal Emergency Management Director Deanne Criswell. At a press conference Monday afternoon, DeSantis denied that he refused to take Harris' call. "I didn't know that she had called," he said. "I'm not sure who they called. They didn't call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did. It wasn't anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political." […] Later in the day, Harris also addressed this report, saying, "Moments of crisis, if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they're going to put politics aside and put the people first. People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games with this moment in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, it's just utterly irresponsible and it is selfish."

She’s attacking the governor of a state about to be hit by its second hurricane in two weeks because he didn’t make time to let her cosplay as president during a contentious election.



Utterly shameful. https://t.co/sja7fOdx3U — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 7, 2024

Governors don’t normally coordinate with VP’s on natural disasters—they coordinate with POTUS



If she’s not de facto POTUS, then talking to her is a waste of time and SHE’S playing politics. If she *is* the de facto POTUS…then she has to answer for Hurricane Helene + fallout https://t.co/EVSHgFPsPm — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 7, 2024

There is a Category 5 hurricane making landfall in Florida in less than 48 hours. Taking a call from a Vice President who wants to pretend she’s President is not (and should not) be high on the to-do list. Sorry. https://t.co/eF8RrRD1jY — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 7, 2024

Oh, this woman is a piece of work. She couldn’t do a fake photo like what she did with Helene because it got busted up. Everyone noted how her headphones weren’t plugged into her phone, among other glaring issues. It was staged.

How many fakes can @KamalaHarris fit in one photo:

-headphone: plugged into what?

-pen & pad: halfway down the page, no writing

-VP Seal: the woman is “acting” president

-contemplative look: Harris, thinking? 🤣

-accent: unknown, but probably faked too



See any more? https://t.co/e47J7ujPHN pic.twitter.com/TaP7EuOuYQ — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) September 30, 2024

Enjoy the safety of DC, woman. It must be nice for you. I’m sure she’ll mention this on Howard Stern and the other media interviews she has planned, all with hosts who have drooled over her recently.

DeSantis rejected the initial report that he had ignored the VP's call earlier yesterday. But the man truly has no time for this story. He torched the VP, noting that her office, again, has no standing in these preparations.

Here is the clip of Ron DeSantis categorically denying the report from @ABC that he ignored a call from Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/zfH7yDXtdM — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2024

WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis TORCHES Kamala Harris for accusing him of being "selfish" "playing political games" after #Helene and ahead of #Milton and ignoring her:



"We've been laser focused on leveraging all resources...I've been in touch with both FEMA and the President as… pic.twitter.com/veodYkx4X7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 8, 2024

NOW: On @seanhannity, @GovRonDeSantis responds to @KamalaHarris' earlier insults:

"For Kamala Harris to say my focus on the people of Florida is somehow 'selfish' is delusional. What I think is selfish is her trying to blunder into this.

...

She has no role in this process.… — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) October 8, 2024

So DeSantis took a call from the actual president and not the candidate cosplaying as one https://t.co/0MmGr9ZzaX — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 8, 2024