FEMA Might Be Sitting on Billions That Could Be Used, But Mayorkas Is...
Feminist Law Professor Will Vote Republican After Experiencing the Ultimate Betrayal by De...
What the Pro-Hamas Crowd Doesn't Get and Never Will
Don't Nuke the Senate Filibuster!
Vote Buying, Biden Style
How Trump Wants to Be Remembered 100 Years From Now
Americans Have Become Second Class Citizens Under the Biden-Harris Administration
Kamala’s Capital Gains Tax Surprise
It's All Too Much for Me to Take
Javier Milei: Bookworm and Genius of Self-Marketing
Hostages, Failures, and a Political Reckoning
Reflections on Israeli Gun Control: Lessons for America on the Eve of the...
Biden Claims Border Crossings Are Down, but He’s Just Flying Them in Now
If Crime Is Your Top Concern, Vote Trump.
Tipsheet

DeSantis Is Preparing for One of the Strongest Storms in History. He Has No Time for Kamala's Games

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 08, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Matt Marton

She sat down for a sex podcast while Hurricane Helene victims suffered, so maybe Kamala Harris should shut her face about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allegedly not taking her call. We all know it was to sell the line that she was engaged with the situation that’s about to strike Florida. Hurricane Milton is now a Category 4 storm with 155 miles per hour sustained winds. It’s one of the strongest storms in history and is about to crash into Florida. It's going to be a catastrophic disaster. 

Advertisement

If DeSantis did reject the call, I wouldn't blame him. He is readying his state the best he can and has no time for Kamala’s nonsense. Yet, the vice president had the stones to criticize DeSantis for not taking her call. Yeah, how dare DeSantis waste time on this woman, who will likely take three weeks before she surveys the damage. Also, no one talks to the VP about these matters, so what's the beef (via NBC News):

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not taking calls from Vice President Kamala Harris about storm recovery just over a week after Hurricane Helene hammered parts of his state. 

A source familiar with the situation said he was dodging the Democratic presidential nominee’s calls because they “seemed political,” according to a DeSantis aide. 

“Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer,” the DeSantis aide told NBC News. 

The same person said “not to my knowledge” when asked if DeSantis had spoken to President Joe Biden. 

[…] 

DeSantis has been in direct contact with Federal Emergency Management Director Deanne Criswell. 

At a press conference Monday afternoon, DeSantis denied that he refused to take Harris' call. 

"I didn't know that she had called," he said. "I'm not sure who they called. They didn't call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did. It wasn't anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political." 

[…] 

Later in the day, Harris also addressed this report, saying, "Moments of crisis, if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they're going to put politics aside and put the people first. People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games with this moment in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, it's just utterly irresponsible and it is selfish." 

Recommended

Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Oh, this woman is a piece of work. She couldn’t do a fake photo like what she did with Helene because it got busted up. Everyone noted how her headphones weren’t plugged into her phone, among other glaring issues. It was staged. 

Advertisement

Enjoy the safety of DC, woman. It must be nice for you. I’m sure she’ll mention this on Howard Stern and the other media interviews she has planned, all with hosts who have drooled over her recently.

DeSantis rejected the initial report that he had ignored the VP's call earlier yesterday. But the man truly has no time for this story. He torched the VP, noting that her office, again, has no standing in these preparations.

Advertisement
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Feminist Law Professor Will Vote Republican After Experiencing the Ultimate Betrayal by Dems Matt Vespa
FEMA Might Be Sitting on Billions That Could Be Used, But Mayorkas Is Too Busy Shopping Matt Vespa
The Atlantic Came After One of Our Own...and It Ended Dreadfully Matt Vespa
Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Obama Returns to a Different Western Pennsylvania Salena Zito

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement