Here's Why This Former Democratic Congressman Endorsed Trump on Anniversary of October 7

On Monday, the one year anniversary of the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel, the Trump-Vance campaign held a press call to highlight the ticket's strength on supporting our ally in the Middle East, as well as peace in the region, and around the world. During such a call, former Democratic Rep. Pete Deutsch of Florida's 20th Congressional District endorsed former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

Emphasizing that he takes "this decision very, very seriously," while also feeling "100 percent comfortable with this decision," Deutsch made his endorsement. He doesn't merely agree with Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris on keeping the world safe--there's school choice and immigration as well--but this is "by far the driving force" for Deutsch's decision.

"By far, the driving force for me to make this decision is what I believe is the most important factor in being president... which is really world peace. And I think that Kamala Harris and the Harris-Biden administration, in terms of what they have done and what they're doing, literally, as recently today, as recently as yesterday, in terms of their policies towards Iran make the world a dramatically less safe place," Deutsch shared.

The former congressman reminded, however, that "it's not just about what is happening in the Middle East," as "it's literally about the homeland, it's about Israel." Iran is not merely enemies with Israel, though, but "their enemy remains the United States" and "they still want to destroy the United States," Deutsch continued.

Deutsch even declared that "the Harris-Biden administration... would make Neville Chamberlain proud in terms of how they're reacting" to Israel responding to attacks from Iran. President Joe Biden and Trump have been taking opposite positions on this front, including going after Iran's nuclear sites, as Deutsch pointed out. This comes after Iran attacked Israel less than a week ago in what Deutsch reminded was "the largest ballistic attack in the history of the world," though "this has been a continuous thing" when it comes to a lack of support from Biden and Harris on Israel.

Iran, as Deutsch also spoke to, has even "literally" tried to have Trump assassinated, as well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "This is a country that the Biden administration and Kamala Harris are effectively defending today," as Deutsch pointed out to take issue with, including how they "continue to defend them."

Again, this all goes back to threats against not just Israel, but America.

"And you know, we're talking about not Israel, not the Middle East, but America. Iran's stated intentions in terms of their ballistic missiles, in terms of their nuclear program, is to gain nuclear weapons to have the capacity to reach the United States homeland. And so for what I view as the most important job of president of the United States, which is trying to retain peace in the world, there is an extraordinary clear choice that I think America hopefully will come to the same conclusion that I have, that President Trump should become the next president of the United States," Deutsch emphasized.

During Trump campaign press call on Oct. 7 anniversary, former Democratic Rep. Peter Deutsch endorses @realDonaldTrump for President.



He agrees more so with Trump than Harris on a few issues, but especially on Israel. The “most important factor in being president is world… — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 7, 2024

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for the campaign, also chimed in with regards to Deutsch's remarks to issue her own reminders. As she shared, "Harris-Biden administration certainly seems to be lacking [common sense] with their foreign policy and outlook on the world stage," which "has emboldened the Iranian terrorist regime and has weakened our alliances around the world, namely Israel."

When answering a question from Townhall as to how the events from October 7 might impact the 2024 presidential election, Leavitt also spoke to "a real shift amongst Jewish Americans in favor of President Trump," as "these voters are unfortunately seeing that the Democratic Party has really evolved into an antisemitic, anti-Israel party that sympathizes with a pro-Hamas terrorists in this country."

Leavitt mentioned specific instances as well as named names, from the "unraveling of President Trump's tough and effective sanctions on the Iranian regime," to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) calling for Israelis to hold new elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and "in the midst of Israel defending itself from the October 7 attack," as well as unfreezing funds for Iran, even after October 7.

"So, if you look at the actions that Democrat leaders, namely the Harris-Biden Administration, have taken, they don't stand with Israel. And Americans really wake up to that fact and express their their outspoken support for President Trump," Leavitt continued.

Leavitt spoke to "a very tailored and personalized and active effort to reach out to Jewish Americans," which includes a Jewish Voices for Trump coalition.

In contrast to Biden and Harris not taking enough action against the pro-Hamas, antisemitic "mobs" on college campuses, as this administration "really caved" and "bent the knee to pro-Hamas sympathizers in this country again," Trump was calling for the government to protect Jewish students.

Earlier on Monday, the Trump-Vance campaign released a statement via Leavitt. Trump also appeared at an event in New York.

"Today, President Trump will commemorate the one-year anniversary of October 7th with a visit to Ohel Chabad Lubavitch, the final resting place of Rabbi Schneerson in New York, and he will give remarks at an October 7th Remembrance Event in Florida. The atrocities, including the slaughtering and capturing of innocent Israelis and Americans, that took place on October 7th would have never happened if President Trump were still in the White House. For Americans and Israelis alike, it's imperative that President Trump is re-elected so he can end the bloodshed caused by an emboldened Iranian terrorist regime, which is stronger and richer today from the Harris-Biden Administration's incompetence and weak policies," she shared.

President Trump visits the tomb of Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson in Queens.



He will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people! pic.twitter.com/QprpCyQJc8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 7, 2024

October 7 was the greatest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. It was an honor to join President Trump in NY today to pay our respects and remember the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack one year ago today. I had the additional honor of being accompanied by Yael, Adi,… pic.twitter.com/DdcFwnrWYl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2024