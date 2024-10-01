Trump Reacts to Iran's Ballistic Missile Barrage
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 01, 2024 1:05 PM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

UPDATE: Airspace has been reopened. Civilians have been told they can move out of their shelters but have been ordered to stay close. Israel is vowing a response. 

***Original story***

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israel Tuesday, the second full scale attack directly from Iranian territory in less than six months. Hezbollah has also launched rockets from southern Lebanon. Missile defense systems, including David's Sling, Arrow Defense System and Iron Dome are currently working to shoot down the incoming. There has been a potential direct hit in Tel Aviv. Israeli citizens across the country, including in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, are in bomb shelters. 

According to local sources and reports, 400 missiles have been launched so far. 

On Monday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued direct remarks to the Iranian people after warning the United Nations last week that Israel would respond to an attack. Shortly after his remarks, the Israeli Air Force dropped a bomb on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. 

 “If you strike us, we will strike you. There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach," Netanyahu told the UN.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates. 

