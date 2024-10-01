BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel

UPDATE: Airspace has been reopened. Civilians have been told they can move out of their shelters but have been ordered to stay close. Israel is vowing a response.

Advertisement

The Spokesman for the IDF, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has stated that the Attack has now Ended and Residents can leave their Shelters; he further states that No Casualties have so far been reported, and that several Iranian Ballistic Missiles were Intercepted. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

***Original story***

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israel Tuesday, the second full scale attack directly from Iranian territory in less than six months. Hezbollah has also launched rockets from southern Lebanon. Missile defense systems, including David's Sling, Arrow Defense System and Iron Dome are currently working to shoot down the incoming. There has been a potential direct hit in Tel Aviv. Israeli citizens across the country, including in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, are in bomb shelters.

Approx. 10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles. pic.twitter.com/680uDJm3CJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that it has launched Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles against Israel as Retaliation for the Assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforushan. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

Dozens, possible Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles are Impacting across Southern and Central Israel. pic.twitter.com/M1w3gEd8Ya — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024

According to local sources and reports, 400 missiles have been launched so far.

Footage of ballistic missiles arriving in Israel sent by the Islamic regime in Iran and there are reports of missile hit or fragment of one falling in Tel Aviv. Updates to follow. This is the fourth round of sirens in Tel Aviv tonight. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Vn25OpIBpk — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 1, 2024

On Monday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued direct remarks to the Iranian people after warning the United Nations last week that Israel would respond to an attack. Shortly after his remarks, the Israeli Air Force dropped a bomb on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

“If you strike us, we will strike you. There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach," Netanyahu told the UN.

The people of Iran should know - Israel stands with you pic.twitter.com/MfwfNqnTgE — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 30, 2024

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.