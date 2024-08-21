Is This the Issue Unifying the RFK Jr. and Trump Campaigns?
Biden's Commerce Secretary Totally Falls Apart When Pressed on Abysmal Jobs Report

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 21, 2024 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Rebecca wrote about it earlier today: the revised jobs report shows that we didn’t create almost one million jobs over the past year. It’s a drastic revision, the largest since 2009. There’s no spinning it, either. The media and the Democrats will say this doesn’t represent job losses, but they weren’t created either, a blow to a party whose narrative has been that Joe Biden has been an epic job creator. He’s been anything but, and it doesn’t help that his officials can’t accept these figures, made worse by the media shooting down their attempts to take swipes at Donald Trump.

ABC News interviewed Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the report, which she denied was factual because Trump said something about it. When corrected that this report was from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, all Raimondo could say was, “I'm not familiar with that.”

Joe Biden has been an elite recruiter who selects the worst people to work for him. This administration has been a mess since day one, with officials who are simply unqualified. Did Raimondo even read the report? It indicates that the economy is slowing down, which is not something Democrats want to hear as Harris is bound to take full ownership of the Biden agenda.

It also shows that this administration has been cooking the books. We know you know that, but it comes with an official BLS seal.

