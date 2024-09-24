Suspect Ryan Routh Formally Charged With Attempting to Assassinate Trump

It's been a busy few days to do with Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspected would-be assassin when it comes to the second attempt on former and potentially future President Donald Trump's life. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors formally charged Routh with attempting to assassinate the Republican nominee, ABC News reported.

Routh had been charged last week with firearms offenses, and was ordered by a judge to be held in jail without bail on Monday, which is also when the more serious charges were previewed.

A familiar name has been assigned the case, as ABC News also mentioned:

The charging documents have not yet been officially updated on Routh's court docket. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges in a court hearing next week. Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge who threw out Trump’s classified documents case, has been randomly assigned to oversee the Ryan Routh case, according to sources familiar with the matter. ... The government argued the sole reason Routh was in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15 and the proceeding month was "for one reason and one reason only and that was to kill the former President of the United States."

On September 15, just over two months after the first attempt on Trump's life, Routh allegedly tried to assassinate the Republican nominee at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. U.S. Secret Service agents were able to spot the barrel of a gun, and Routh was later taken into custody after he fled in his vehicle.

It was also reported earlier on Tuesday that Oran Routh, the son of the suspected would-be assassin, who previously tried to vouch for his father, was taken into custody after feds conducted a search of his home and found hundreds of files of child pornography images. Reportedly, that search from Saturday wasn't even related to child exploitation concerns.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has also been criticized for releasing a letter allegedly from Routh wrote making clear that he had attempted to assassinate the former president. He even offered a bounty of $150,000 for someone to finish the job.

Routh being charged with the more serious crime, as well as his son's name in the news, were both trending topics over X for Tuesday. Another trending topic also touches upon yet more threats against Trump, this time from an Idaho man, Warren Jones Crazybull, who is charged with making at least nine threatening phone calls to Mar-a-Lago.

Also on Tuesday evening, as we covered earlier, the Senate passed by unanimous consent a bill to offer Trump the same U.S. Secret Service protections as President Joe Biden. Such a bill passed the House last Friday, also unanimously, and now heads to the president's desk.