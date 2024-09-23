This Is Who Trump Wants Leading the Investigation Into Second Attempted Assassination
Tipsheet

Here's What We Know About the Fate of Trump's Suspected Would-Be Assassin After Monday's Hearing

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 23, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

It was just over a week ago that there was a second assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Monday was a busy day for Ryan Routh, the man suspected of attempting to kill the Republican nominee. As Leah wrote about earlier on Monday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a letter allegedly written by the suspect about his plot to take out Trump. It was also the day he appeared for his pretrial detention hearing.

As Susie Moore covered at our sister site of RedState, complete with documents from United States Attorneys in the United States of America v. Ryan Wesley Routh case, Magistrate Judge Ryon M. McCabe ordered Routh to remain detained without bail pending further proceedings. 

Last Monday, Routh was charged with firearm offenses, specifically with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. It's been since revealed that Routh is expected to be hit with more charges.

According to Fox News:

Routh has been charged federally with possessing a gun with a scratched-out number and with possessing a gun illegally as a felon, though more serious charges are likely pending. 

Federal prosecutors also told the judge that the government intends to ask a grand jury to indict Routh on the much more serious charge of the attempted assassination of Trump, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Attorney Jonathan Turley had also predicted during an appearance on Fox News that there would be more serious charges coming for Routh. 

As Katie covered earlier on Monday, Trump blasted the Biden-Harris administration's DOJ and FBI's handling of the assassination attempt, and is calling on Florida to take the lead in investigating. Social media has also been abuzz with criticisms and concerns about authorities sharing Routh's letter. Bill Barr, the former attorney general under the Trump administration, said he was "dumbfounded" by such a move from the DOJ.

Gov Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has shared that his state will conduct their own investigation of the second assassination attempt, which took place when Trump was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. 

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

