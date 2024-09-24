Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Offering Trump Same Secret Service Protection As Biden

Last Friday, as we covered at the time, the House unanimously passed a bill from Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) to offer nominees for president and vice president the same U.S. Secret service protection as the sitting president and vice president. The Senate did so on Tuesday by unanimous consent in a move offered by Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Tim Scott (R-SC).

Advertisement

Fox News' Chad Pergram noted the bill goes to President Joe Biden's desk to sign.

By unanimous consent, Senate syncs up with House, approving same House bill to require equal Secret Service protection for presidential candidates. House passed the bill last week 405-0. GOP FL Sen Rick Scott asked unanimous consent of the Senate. No one objected. It goes to the… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 24, 2024

"We all know why this legislation is needed: in the span of just 65 days, President Trump, our former president and the Republican nominee to be the next President of the United States, has been the target of two assassination attempts," Florida's Sen. Scott reminded as he spoke from the Senate floor.

"We know that that day could have ended much differently," he also said about the more recent attempt. "We thank God that these attempts have not been successful, but each of these events have reminded the nation of the dangers surrounding President Trump and the need to make sure he, his family, and those around him, are safe."

This, Scott shared, is why he introduced the bill, known as the Protect Our Presidents Act.

"The safety and security of those seeking to lead our nation should never be in jeopardy and should be applied regardless of party," Scott continued. "That's why these bills ensure all presidential nominees, both now and in the future, are provided the enhanced protection they clearly require and deserve."

Speaking about the bill that passed last Friday by a unanimous vote of 405-0, the senator continued by offering that such a vote "shows that when common sense and desperately needed legislation comes before Congress, we can act quickly to do what the American people expect us of."

In asking for unanimous consent, Scott noted that passing his bill "sends an important message to the American public and the world that we will not ignore these threats, which are truly an attack on our Democratic process and have rightly shocked the world."

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate just unanimously passed my, @RepMikeLawler and @RepRitchie’s Enhanced Presidential Security Act, which will support the protection of President @realDonaldTrump and all future presidential and vice presidential nominees.



Now it goes to @POTUS’ desk for a… pic.twitter.com/h4nqmZufIe — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 24, 2024

"Additionally, the bill would require regular reporting from the Secret Service to leaders of the House and Senate on the status of candidates' protection," Fox News also reported about the bill once it passed the Senate. "Such reports would include threat levels, security measures, costs, amount of personnel assigned and any needs that are unmet."

Such a bill was introduced by Lawler and Torres in the House not long after the first assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump on July 13. Just over two months later, on September 15, there was yet another attempt on his life, and the bill received that 405-0 vote in the House that same week.

Advertisement

Such a vote in the House wasn't the only newsworthy move to do with the assassination attempts against Trump to take place last week in Congress. As Mia covered at the time, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) last Monday released a report on failures of the USSS to adequately protect Trump with regards to that first assassination attempt that took place at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was hit in the ear, while others were seriously injured and one man, Corey Comperatore, died.

When it comes to the suspected would-be assassin in the second attempt, Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested and charged with firearm offenses last week, and he was just charged on Tuesday with the more serious charge of attempting to assassinate the Republican nominee. Trump also wants Florida to take over the investigation.