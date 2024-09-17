'Whack Job': Here's Where Trump's Would-Be Assassin Gave Everyone the Creeps
Oh, Look, a Video of a Cat Being Grilled Like Bobby Flay in...
It's Articles Like This That Fuel Stolen Election Narratives
Yes, Dems Are to Blame for the Assassination Attempts on Trump
Socialized Medicine: The Consequences
Trump's Golf Partner Speaks Out After Second Assassination Attempt
This U.S. City Is Having Serious Issues With Animal Sacrifices, Torture
Carville Has a Sketchy Solution for How Harris Can Appear 'Good on Her...
'Free Speech Victory': Breton Resigns From European Commission Post
'Weaponization of Government': Kennedy Now Under Investigation Over Something That Happene...
Endless: 'Migrant' Crime Spree Continues Across America
Senator J.D. Vance Is the Capstone for the MAGA Legacy
The Man in the Blue Suit
Fascism: Turning the US Into a 70 Percent Consumption Economy
Tipsheet

DeSantis Explains Why Florida Will Conduct Its Own Investigation Into the Trump Assassination Attempt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 17, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

In a press conference on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appeared in a press conference to detail why his state would take the lead on the investigation into the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

To recap, on Sunday, United States Secret Service discovered that an armed man was hiding in the bushes at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. An agent noticed the muzzle of a rifle in the shrubs, the Associated Press noted, and fired at the gunman. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, fled the scene but was later tracked down and arrested. The FBI confirmed that Trump was the target. 

This is the second attempt on Trump’s life in two months. In July, Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania. The assassin’s bullet clipped his ear. 

In a press conference on Tuesday, DeSantis doubled-down on his decision to let the state of Florida handle the investigation into the second assassination attempt against Trump.

“This guy was doing a lot of stuff. He’s got a rap sheet,” DeSantis said of Routh. “We need answers on this.”

Recommended

Oh, Look, a Video of a Cat Being Grilled Like Bobby Flay in Ohio Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“We have the ability to pursue potentially life in prison under state law,” DeSantis explained. “That’s a huge reason why we should move forward at the state level.”

In the press conference, DeSantis noted that he’s spoken to Trump and that he is in “good spirits.”

“He was in good spirits…but he was complimentary of the state of Florida taking the lead [in the investigation]. He thought that was totally appropriate. And, he encouraged us to continue doing what we’re doing,” DeSantis said. 

“It was great that he sees the need for what we are going and that we are going to move forward [with an investigation],” DeSantis added.

“Don’t you want a clean slate? Don’t you want to have investigative agencies that are just going to pursue this without any other agenda creeping in?” DeSantis explained. “This is the right thing to do for justice…justice also means getting the unvarnished truth. We haven’t gotten the unvarnished truth about Butler, Pennsylvania.”

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Look, a Video of a Cat Being Grilled Like Bobby Flay in Ohio Matt Vespa
'Whack Job': Here's Where Trump's Would-Be Assassin Gave Everyone the Creeps Matt Vespa
This U.S. City Is Having Serious Issues With Animal Sacrifices, Torture Leah Barkoukis
It's Articles Like This That Fuel Stolen Election Narratives Matt Vespa
Democrats Aren’t Going to Stop If They Kill Trump Derek Hunter
The Reasons Young Women Embrace the Left Do Not Reflect Well on These Women Dennis Prager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Look, a Video of a Cat Being Grilled Like Bobby Flay in Ohio Matt Vespa
Advertisement