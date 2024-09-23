This Is Who Trump Wants Leading the Investigation Into Second Attempted Assassination

Former President Donald Trump is blasting the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, accusing both of downplaying assassination attempts against him.

"The Kamala Harris/Joe Biden Department of Justice and FBI are mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July. The charges brought against the maniac assassin are a slap on the wrist. It’s no wonder, since the DOJ and FBI have been coming after me nonstop with Weaponized Lawfare since I announced my first Historic Campaign for the Presidency," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday afternoon.

"The DOJ and FBI have a Conflict of Interest since they have been obsessed with 'Getting Trump' for so long. It’s very difficult to trust the Biden/Harris DOJ/FBI to investigate the assassination attempts, due to Election Interference and the FAKE CASES brought against me, including their control over local D.A.s and A.G.s. Shockingly, after the bullet went through my ear on that fateful day in Butler, Pennsylvania, the FBI Director went before Congress and falsely said that it may not have been a bullet, 'It was just glass or shrapnel' - a lie condemned by even my worst enemies. What he said was disgraceful, especially since it was witnessed LIVE by millions of people, and he was forced to immediately retract," he continued.

Further, Trump is calling for Florida to take the lead on the investigation into the second attempted assassination against him, which occurred during a round of golf at his club in the state on September 15.

"If the DOJ and FBI cannot do their job honestly and without bias, and hold the aspiring assassin responsible to the full extent of the Law, Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida have already agreed to take the lead on the investigation and prosecution. Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced. The TRUTH would be followed, wherever it leads. OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT AND DISCREDITED, especially as it pertains to the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. LET FLORIDA HANDLE THE CASE!" he continued.

Shortly after the assassination attempt, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced state law enforcement authorities would conduct their own investigation into the situation. The FBI is reportedly not cooperating.

As… pic.twitter.com/l61XCoe0ls — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 17, 2024