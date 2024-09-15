Democrat Running for Top House Seat in NY Claims 'We Never' Had Open Borders

John Avlon, formerly of CNN, is running as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House race in New York's 1st Congressional District. It's a race to watch, though unfortunately Avlon appears to be dismissing the border crisis that has been very real in this country and in New York State especially. He's even claimed that "we don’t have open borders" and that "we never have."

Advertisement

Recent footage shows Avlon taking questions at an event, as one woman mentions "her concerns" on "immigration reform." Any attempts of trying to provide a moderate response ring hollow, though, as Avlon dismisses the crisis at the border.

"We will also strengthen our border and reform the asylum laws," Avlon offers, "because that's what needs to be done to restore faith in the system... a lot of folks just feel the system isn't working, and that's not fair!" That's when a particularly unhelpful side remark comes in.

"A porous border is not--of course it's not, we don't have open borders, we never have, and we never should," Avlon claims, as he then goes to talk about going about the issue "comprehensively." He also claims that "there are folks that are invested in the dysfunctional system because they don't want to see it fixed!"

Such claims about members of Congress being "invested in the dysfunctional system" because they supposedly "don't want to see it fixed" are what we've heard before from Democrats, especially as they try to pass a particularly bad border bill.

The problems at the border are also thanks to the Biden-Harris administration that has seen a record high amount of encounters. President Joe Biden, on his first day in office, undid the progress from the Trump administration, and went on to sign plenty more executive actions to make the problem as bad as it is today.

Even Democratic Gov. Kathy Hocul of New York has begged the Biden-Harris administration for help to remove the high amount of illegal immigrants from her state. She acknowledged last year that the border is "too open right now, with "people coming from all over the world are finding their way through simply saying they need asylum," calling it "a real problem for New York City" that so many people are ending up there.

Further, if Avlon claims we "we never have" had open borders, why did he bother acknowledging there needs to be some kind of "reform" to fix the problem?

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) certainly took notice of Avlon's comments, and what's at heart of such a dismissal.

"Manhattan elitist John Avlon wouldn't know reality if it looked back at him in the mirror. The open border crisis, which was brought on by the very same policies he supports, is adversely affecting New Yorkers of all stripes; and his dismissal of it is a slap in the face to anyone with common sense," NRCC Spokeswoman Savannah Viar said in a statement for Townhall.

Advertisement

Forecasters consider the race to be "Lean" or "Likely Republican," providing an edge to current Republican Rep. Nick LaLota who is running for reelection.