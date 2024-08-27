'A Direct Assault on Democracy!' Trump Responds to Jack Smith's Indictment

Earlier on Tuesday, as Mia covered, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a new indictment against former and potentially future President Donald Trump in the January 6 case. With considerable righteous indignation, Trump reacted to the news in a series of posts to his Truth Social account.

Trump began with strong words for Smith, referring to the move as "an effort to resurrect a 'dead' Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face," calling Smith out for being "Deranged" and saying he was "illegally appointed."

In referring to the indictment out as "ridiculous," he called for it to be "dismissed IMMEDIATELY," especially as it "has all the problems of the old indictment."

Trump also called to mind how Smith's case against Trump for his handling of classified documents has been dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon, which the former president referred to as the "Florida Document Hoax Case." Cannon tossed out the case last month, but Smith on Monday filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse that move.

The post also called to mind the upcoming 2024 election. "This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III, and more[,]" Trump warned.

Trump still had more to say, as he pointed out other details of the timing of the new indictment, including how the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month in Trump v. United States that the office of the president has immunity from criminal prosecution.

"For them to do this immediately after our Supreme Court Victory on Immunity and more, is shocking," Trump thus noted. "I’ve also been informed by my attorneys, that you’re not even allowed to bring cases literally right before an Election – A direct assault on Democracy! This is an unprecedented abuse of the Criminal Justice System."

It was in his concurrence for such a decision that Justice Clarence Thomas raised the idea that special appointments may be unconstitutional.

Continuing with the theme of election interference, Trump charged that "they are the ones that did the obstructing of the Election, not me."

The Republican nominee noted how this new indictment "[i]nterestingly" came as Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday that acknowledged his platform censored information. Trump said that the letter "is a direct acknowledgment that the 2020 Presidential Election was MANIPULATED and RIGGED by the DOJ" and that what's happening is "the single greatest sabotage of our Democracy in History[.]"

While Trump briefly mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris in a previous post, he turned his attention to her even further in a subsequent post, using a nickname he's taken to using for her.

"This travesty is now on Comrade Kamala Harris, who is actively pushing it, rather than immediately calling for its dismissal, as should be done," he said about his Democratic opponent, with a warning of what such tactics amount to. "This is for Third World Countries and Banana Republics, not for the U.S.A.!"

Trump also reminded once more than Smith should know better, given the Trump v. United States decision. "As Jack Smith knows, the whole case should be thrown out and dismissed on Presidential Immunity grounds, as already ruled unequivocally by the U.S. Supreme Court. Smith rewrote the exact same case in an effort to circumvent the Supreme Court Decision."

Bringing it back to the election that is just over two months away now, Trump declared that the "people of our Country will see what is happening with all of these corrupt lawsuits against me, and will REJECT them by giving me an overwhelming Victory on November 5th for President of the United States…."

The last of those posts in such a series further reminded what Trump has been through with various criminal cases against him. "No Presidential Candidate, or Candidate for any Office, has ever had to put up with all of this Lawfare and Weaponization directly out of the Office of a Political Opponent. They’ve Weaponized local D.A.s and Attorney Generals, and anybody else that will listen, to Interfere with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election - Never been done before," he insisted.

It now comes back to Harris, though Trump still has hope for Election Day. "This is now Kamala’s Weaponized System against her Political Opponent. All of these Scams will fail, just as Deranged Jack’s Hoax in Florida has been fully dismissed, and we will win the Most Important Election in the History of our Country on November 5th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," he concluded.

Approximately an hour after putting out such posts, Trump put out yet another post about the indictment, reiterating that bringing such a case at this time indeed amounts to "Election Interference."

Trump went after Harris and President Joe Biden as well, by referring to the cases against him as "Comrade Kamala/Biden Hoaxes" and insisting they "be immediately DISMISSED!"