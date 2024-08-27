Here Is the Trump Campaign's Pennsylvania Plan for Mail-in Voting
Israel Again Destroys Slanderous Claims of 'Apartheid' and 'Genocide'
Where Is the President? Who Is Running the Country?
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Humiliate Some Never Trumper
CNN's Chief Legal Analyst Thinks Georgia Case Could Get Tossed, but There's Another...
Axios Claims Harris Flip-Flopped on Border Wall. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded.
It Sure Looks Like the AP Has Been Covering Up for Kamala Harris
The Looming Threat of a Middle East Escalation
Kamala Harris Will Finally Give an Interview, but There's a Catch
Harris Campaign Flip-Flops on Yet Another Major Issue
This State's Senate Race Is Tied, New Poll Shows
Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris
Gavin Newsom Mocks Kamala Harris’ Path to Becoming the Democratic Nominee
Why Team Harris Is Suddenly Trying to Change the Debate Rules
Tipsheet

Jack Smith Files New Indictment Against Trump in J6 Case

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  August 27, 2024 4:29 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Federal prosecutors have filed a new indictment in the January 6 case against former President Donald Trump, after the Supreme Court granted the 2024 Republican nominee substantial immunity.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Special Counsel Jack Smith said the superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury, one that had not previously heard evidence in the J6 case, "reflects the Government's efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions," according to the court filing Tuesday afternoon.

Smith has reportedly been consulting with other officials within the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for weeks about the Trump case.

Now, the allegations against Trump are slimmed down in light of the Supreme Court's immunity ruling. The prosecution has not dropped any of the four charges that they initially brought against Trump, as he's charged with the same supposed offenses. However, the current indictment carves out some of Trump's alleged conduct.

Recommended

Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Several claims were changed. POLITICO senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney noted the biggest change:

Other analysts highlighted the discernible differences between the new indictment and the original:

Read the full 36-page filing here.

In July, with Justice Clarence Thomas leading the way, the Supreme Court sided with Trump, ruling that the former president has absolute immunity from prosecution for "core" acts only, i.e. actions that are "core" to his official duties.

At this rate, there's no chance the election interference case will be tried ahead of the presidential election in November.

Legal experts are weighing in on the latest development.

Georgia State University constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis commented: "The superseding indictment is the Special Counsel's attempt to adhere to the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision without showing the prosecution's cards in an evidentiary hearing a/k/a a mini trial. Jack Smith is working to preserve his case and move expeditiously."

"The Special Counsel's superseding indictment disproportionately relies on Trump's actions in Georgia for evidence of unlawful conspiracies as conduct that falls outside the scope of presidential immunity, emphasizing his status as a candidate," Kreis added.

Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower said, "The superseding indictment returned today in Washington reflects an effort by prosecutors to remove portions of the original indictment that would be immune from prosecution under the Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Advertisement
Tags: PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Kamala Harris Will Finally Give an Interview, but There's a Catch Rebecca Downs
A Violent Venezuelan Prison Gang Has Taken Over an American City Madeline Leesman
Bongino Makes a Prediction About the USSS He Prays Doesn't Happen Leah Barkoukis
RFK Jr. Leaves Dr. Phil Speechless Townhall Video
Here Is the Trump Campaign's Pennsylvania Plan for Mail-in Voting Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Shared a Major Update Regarding a Debate With Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement