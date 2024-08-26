Will America be a Communist Country?
Not Even the Media Is Buying Kamala's Latest Ad About the Border
Trump Pays Respects to Servicemembers Murdered at Abbey Gate
We Know Why the FBI Arrested a DC Councilman
USSS Drops Protection of RFK Jr.
Michelle Obama Didn't Mention Biden Once During Her DNC Speech. It Looks Like...
Did Trump Improve His Chances in This Key Battleground State?
One Church Has Unveiled Restrictions Surrounding Transgender People
One Abhorrent Moment From the DNC Snuck Under the Radar — Until Now
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Donald Trump
Hmm: Eagle-Eyed Critics Catch an Interesting Element in Kamala's Latest Ad
You Won't Believe What The Washington Post Just Called Doug Emhoff
Why I’m Voting for President Trump
Here’s How Biden Commemorated the Anniversary of the Abbey Gate Bombing
Tipsheet

Jack Smith Files Appeal to Reverse Dismissal of Trump Classified Docs Case

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 26, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Last month, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed Special Counsel Jack Smith's case against former and potentially future President Donald Trump for his handling of classified documents. On Monday afternoon, Smith appealed the decision to the 11th Circuit, claiming that she "erred" in her move to toss out the case.

Advertisement

Lawfare's Anna Bower shared the introduction of the order. 

Cannon came to such a decision "based on the unlawful appointment and funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith." She also said that Smith's appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland "violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution" and found that Smith's "use of a permanent indefinite appropriation also violates the Appointments Clause."

Smith argued in the introduction to his appeal that "Congress has bestowed on the Attorney General, the heads of many Executive Departments, broad authority to structure the agency he leads to carry out the responsibilities imposed on him by law."

"Precedent and history confirm those authorities, as do the long tradition of special-counsel appointments by Attorneys General and Congress's endorsement of that practice through appropriations and other legislation," Smith went on to write, in addition to citing statues. "The district court's contrary view conflicts with an otherwise unbroken course of decisions, including by the Supreme Court, that the Attorney General has such authority, and it is at odds with widespread and longstanding appointment practices in the Department of Justice and across the government."

Recommended

One Abhorrent Moment From the DNC Snuck Under the Radar — Until Now Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Cannon's decision to dismiss the case came the same month that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Trump v. United States that presidents in their official capacity have immunity from criminal prosecution. 

As Katie highlighted at the time when Cannon dismissed the case, Justice Clarence Thomas argued in his concurrence of that Trump v. United States decision that Special Counsel appointments could be unconstitutional. 

Smith's classified documents case is only one case against the Republican nominee. He has also brought charges against Trump for his actions on and leading up to January 6, with that case having returned to Judge Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

 A recent report from The New York post indicated that Smith looks to be "leaning against requesting a hearing in the next few months in which he could set out in expansive form the evidence behind his indictment of Mr. Trump," with what's described as a "mini-trial" looking unlikely before Election Day. 

In the Georgia election interference case, Fulton County DA Fani Willis is facing her own issues with her case. Last month, the Georgia Court of Appeals set a date for a hearing to keep Willis on the case for December 5, a month after the election. 

Advertisement

There's also the hushmoney case against Trump, who was convicted of 34 counts on May 30, with sentencing expected to take place next month in New York City. 

"Jack Smith" and "11th Circuit" have both been trending over X as a result of the appeal. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Abhorrent Moment From the DNC Snuck Under the Radar — Until Now Mia Cathell
More Proof That Walz Is a Pathological Liar Guy Benson
What Is Happening in the Ukraine War Should Scare the Hell Out of Us Kurt Schlichter
Michelle Obama Didn't Mention Biden Once During Her DNC Speech. It Looks Like That Was on Purpose. Rebecca Downs
You Won't Believe What The Washington Post Just Called Doug Emhoff Madeline Leesman
Not Even the Media Is Buying Kamala's Latest Ad About the Border Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Abhorrent Moment From the DNC Snuck Under the Radar — Until Now Mia Cathell
Advertisement