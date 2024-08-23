Whistleblower Reveals Shocking Detail About Butler, PA Trump Rally

When it comes to the assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump on July 13, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has been sharing details from whistleblowers about the incident, with more chilling details still coming out.

As he revealed in a letter sent to Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, a whistleblower "alleges that officials at Secret Service headquarters encouraged agents in charge of the trip not to request any additional security assets in its formal manpower request--effectively denying these assets through informal means."

Not only is such information particularly damning to the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) and how they have been handling the attempt on Trump's life, it also contradicts what Rowe previously told Congress.

"You must explain this apparent contradiction immediately," Hawley also wrote, after pointing out that Rowe "repeatedly suggested that no security assets had been denied for the Butler event." Rowe, as Hawley pointed out, even claimed that he had been "very transparent and forthcoming."

Hawley's letter goes into further detail about the denial. "According to the allegations, officials within this office preemptively informed the Pittsburgh field office that the Butler rally was not going to receive additional security resources because Trump is a former president and not the incumbent President or Vice President. According to the whistleblower, the manpower request did not include extra security resources because agents on the ground were told not to ask for them in the first place," the letter continued.

In demanding more information from Rowe "immediately, and publicly," Hawley also emphasized that "Your actions to place some field agents on leave are not enough. These serious allegations suggest that the failures to protect the former president extended to top officials at the agency."

🚨🚨 NEW - Whistleblower says Secret Service HQ told agents working the Butler PA event NOT to request additional manpower resources for the rally & warned any such requests would be denied. Contradicts Director Rowe testimony, who said no resources were ever denied pic.twitter.com/85sHTAI82u — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 23, 2024

Rowe came into the position after now former Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned last month, 10 days after Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One man, Corey Comperatore, died and others were injured.

Earlier on Friday, Fox News reported that the Secret Service placed agents on leave, with Hawley reposting Chad Pergram to note it was "Long overdue," as well as point out that he had made such a call weeks ago, and that such a delay was "inexplicable - and inexcusable."

A bipartisan House task force is also investigating the assassination attempt, as Leah has been covering.