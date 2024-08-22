Kamala's Radical Record on Full Display in New Ad

Vice President Kamala Harris may try to distance herself from the Biden-Harris administration she's currently part of, but on Thursday, ahead of her DNC speech that same evening, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is releasing an ad to remind voters of her far-left record.

The ad, coming in at just over a minute-and-a-half-long, begins by warning that "America is under attack," when it comes to "our values," "our quality of life," "our country."

Footage is shown to represent all of those concerns, from the situation at the open border, to William "Lia" Thomas beating out women in college swimming, to Americans sharing their hardships, as well as footage from Afghanistan after the chaotic Biden-Harris withdrawal and the plea deal that the administration reached with the 9/11 terrorist masterminds.

"But extreme Democrats' plan is to renominate the same far-left politician who destroyed our country: San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris," the narrator also points out.

Footage shows Harris declaring "we are very proud of Bidenomics" despite its failures and unpopularity, as well as her laughable claims that "we have a secure border," and confirming she was "the last person in the room" when it comes to the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Other radical policy ideas she herself has advocated for in her own words on the campaign trail also came up, such as her support for defunding the police, amnesty for illegal immigrants, and also making clear "there's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking."

The ad also ties Harris to the "extreme House Democrats" who "rushed to endorse her," including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA).

But, viewers are also treated to a more hopeful tone, as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and other House Republicans are seen actually traveling to see the damage done at our southern border.

"But Republicans won't allow their dangerous policies to destroy our country," the narrator continues, as footage of former and potentially future President Donald Trump after he survived his assassination attempt last month is also shown. "We will fight to get our country back, we will defend our flag, and we will defend our freedom!" The ad concludes by urging viewers to "vote Republican," reminding that Election Day is November 5 this year.

NRCC Rapid Response Director Macy Gardner also provided a statement to Townhall about the contrast between House Republicans and the Harris-Walz ticket. "Extreme House Democrats spent the week rallying around San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris, but Americans who want safe streets, lower costs and a secure border never will. Republicans have a plan to turn the country around, but everything we know about the Harris-Walz ticket is that they want to turn the USA into the USSR," she said.

The often chaotic DNC comes to a close on Thursday night in Chicago with Harris giving her nomination speech.