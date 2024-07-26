Dave McCormick's Ad Tying Bob Casey Jr to Kamala Harris Will Run During This Key Event

One of the Senate races to watch this year will be in Pennsylvania, where vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, Jr. is running against Republican nominee Dave McCormick. Earlier this week McCormick launched an ad tying Casey to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is likely to be President Joe Biden's replacement as the Democratic nominee. Not only has the ad also received plenty of attention and praise, but it will also run during the Olympics.

Advertisement

The ad begins with Harris' cackling laugh, as Casey shows up on the screen to declare that "Kamala Harris is inspiring and very capable" and that "the more people get to know her, they're going to be particularly impressed by her ability."

However, that may not turn out to be the case, as the ad also includes footage of Harris being confronted during a media interview about GovTrack rating her the most liberal senator for 2019.

There ad also examples of how Harris will "DESTROY AMERICAN ENERGY, with her making declarations such as how "I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal" and that "there is no question I'm in favor of banning fracking." She also answered "yes" to a question about "banning offshore drilling."

Harris, who had been assigned the role of border czar by Biden, also supports "OPEN BORDERS," the ad reminds, with her having made remarks that "we're not going to treat people who are undocumented who cross the border as criminals." She also raised her hand that she believes it should be a civil offense and not a crime to illegally cross the border.

The vice president has also come out in favor of ideas such as "ABOLISH ICE" and "DEFUND THE POLICE." The ad later warns she is in favor of "HEALTH CARE FOR ILLEGALS."

Another criticism against Harris in the ad is how she wants voting rights restored for criminals, even terrorists and rapists. On the 2nd Amendment, Harris has said "we have to have a buyback program and I support a mandatory buyback program."

Harris wants to "ELIMINATE PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE" as well, having told CNN's Jake Tapper "let's all of that, let's move on!"

The ad ends where it began, with Harris' cackle being played as Casey claims "the more people get to know her, they're going to be particularly impressed by her ability."

Starting this Monday, Pennsylvanians watching the Olympics will also see Bob Casey and Kamala Harris’ dangerously liberal agenda on display.



On November 5th, Pennsylvanians will reject them and their radical ideas at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/0nJhBFOyaP — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) July 26, 2024

The ad is also the pinned post for McCormick's X account, with that post also declaring how "Bob Casey just endorsed the most liberal nominee in U.S. history."

McCormick is particularly hammering Casey over that line from Harris that "there is no question I'm in favor of banning fracking."

Coverage on Harris' remarks is currently the pinned post for the Team McCormick X account.

This is who Bob Casey wants to be president.



Kamala Harris: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” pic.twitter.com/Yu0Pjjwqks — Team McCormick (@TeamMcCormickPA) July 26, 2024

In this Casey-McCormick race, the Democratic incumbent has a slight advantage, with many forecasters considering the race to be "Lean" or "Tilt Democratic."

It will also be a race to watch at the top of the ticket, though, which could perhaps affect the down-ballot races. Before Biden dropped out of the race, former and potentially future President Donald Trump led by +4.5, per averages from RealClearPolling.

Advertisement

According to Decision Desk HQ/The Hill, Trump has an advantage of +4.6 over Harris, which is actually an increase of +0.3 from the previous week.

DDHQ Polling Average Update: 2024 Presidential (Pennsylvania)



🟥 Donald Trump (R): 49.0% (+4.6)

🟦 Kamala Harris (D): 44.4%



This is R+0.3% since last week.



This average is based on 7 polls.https://t.co/ppnqm1cjf9 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) July 22, 2024

McCormick also had a prominent speaking slot at the Republican National Committee last week in Milwaukee, during which he spoke about both the presidential race and his own U.S. Senate race.