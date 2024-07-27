Here's Where Kamala Harris Was When Biden Pulled Out of Afghanistan

In 2021, all eyes were on President Joe Biden after he abruptly pulled American troops out of Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in a terror attack outside of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Advertisement

However, it turns out he didn’t act alone.

The media has been laser-focused on blaming Vice President Kamala Harris for the millions of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. through the southern border, but that's not the only thing she should be ridiculed for.

She had just as much of a hand in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan as Biden did.

In a resurfaced clip, Harris admitted she was the “last person in the room” with Biden after he made the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, which destroyed his approval rating—one he never recovered from.

Harris also confirmed to CNN’s Dana Bush that the president wanted Harris to be the “last person in the room” on every significant decision he made, thus making this another disastrous issue she needs to answer for.

Flashback: @VP Harris boasts that she was involved in the decision to pull out of Afghanistan: “[It was] based on his years of doing this work and studying these issues, what he truly believes is the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/Nv52FPzT1g — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 16, 2021

Earlier this month, I reported that Biden’s botched Afghan pull-out cost him his entire presidency. Axios reporter Alex Thompson called it a “self-inflicted error” on the president’s part.

During the 2020 primary, Harris said she supported withdrawing from Afghanistan, saying “that the country is on a path to stability, that we protect the gains that have been made for Afghan women and others, and that it never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists.”

“Nobody can predict what President Trump will do between now and 2021, so as soon as I take office, I will bring together our military leaders, national security advisers, and top diplomats to coordinate and implement that withdrawal plan,” Harris said at the time.

She also voted for the Senate's effort to rescind the 2001 authorization to use force throughout the country.

Following the disastrous and unnecessary withdrawal, the Los Angeles Times reported that Harris “owns” the Afghanistan policy after bragging about her role in one of the worst decisions made by the Biden Administration.

“Vice President Kamala Harris has been, at least visually, front and center as President Biden has overseen America’s retreat from Afghanistan," the LA Times wrote. “The harrowing images of the United States’ retreat from Kabul this week, with desperate Afghans futilely chasing a packed Air Force plane, is likely to be a defining moment in Biden’s presidency. But the execution of the withdrawal will also be added to Harris’ resume, underscoring the complex challenge she faces as Biden’s understudy.”

It will be increasingly difficult for Harris to separate herself from Biden as she seeks the Democratic presidential nominee.