Andy Beshear Still Refuses to Apologize for Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Family

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) on Tuesday spoke out against Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and the Trump-Vance ticket overall to make some comments about Vance's family fittingly described as "vile," given that he made comments that called for a family member of the senator's family to be raped and become pregnant as a result. That same day, Beshear refused to apologize when given the chance, and on Wednesday night he again refused to apologize, but rather repeated his previous remarks almost word for word.

While on "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, Beshear claimed that Vance referred to rape as "inconvenient," which the senator has vehemently denied. As he then ranted against Vance's pro-life views, leaving out how the Trump-Vance ticket supports exceptions and believes it is a state's rights issue, Beshear insisted that we ought to "make him go through this," which leaves little to the imagination when it comes to how the governor was saying that someone in Vance's family should be raped and become pregnant.

What the hell is this?



Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!?



What a disgusting person. https://t.co/11Kp1h92MN — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 20, 2024

Beshear was also confronted by Andrea Mitchell about such remarks, though he laughed off Vance's outrage and refused to apologize.

Then came Wednesday night, when Beshear was speaking with CNN's Erin Burnett. As she asked him what he meant by his remarks to "make him go through this," reading his own words and Vance's response back to him, the governor offered that "well, obviously I'm not wishing harm on anybody," claiming "that's not who I am."

He then went to share the same remarks he mentioned while speaking to Mitchell. "What I was talking about is JD Vance will never have to go through any of this as a man. He will never be faced with difficult decisions, yet he lacks the basic empathy to try to put himself in Hadley Duvall's position," he offered, speaking about one of the several women that the DNC featured to share her abortion story.

Scumbag Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear just TRIPLED down on his vile comments wishing rape on a member of JD Vance's family.



What a loser. pic.twitter.com/iUmwzZ82ph — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

The full clip also shows Beshear continuing to attack Vance, just as he did the day before, claiming "this is all deflection" and that "JD Vance knows he's wrong and is trying to make himself the victim," as he made the conversation about comparing Vance to Duvall.

Beshear shared some pretty gross bro-choice logic, as he tried to make himself out to be the good guy looking out for women by advocating for abortion. "I'm trying to stand up for women all across the United States of America, and that's why we have to elect the vice president," he insisted.

After being asked if abortion up until the moment of birth for any reason paid for by taxpayer dollars--the official position of the Democratic Party--is "an issue that matters," Beshear lamented what he referred to as "extremism," as well as how it won't be as easy as it once was under Roe v. Wade for his potential siblings, children, and/or grandchildren to be aborted.

"And this is a constitutional right," Beshear whined about abortion, "that Donald Trump's Supreme Court ripped away from my mom, my wife, and yes, my daughter. There are a lot of men out there that think, again, it's gone way too far, and we have to make a change."

While Beshear complained about abortion bans in places like Kentucky, he conveniently left out how powerful, pro-abortion forces have swooped in to get ballot initiatives passed in places like Vance's state of Ohio. As a result of a ballot initiative that passed last November, abortion is legal up until birth for any reason for women and minor girls in the Buckeye State, which also usurps parental rights as a result.