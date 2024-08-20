'Make Him Go Through This': Beshear Makes 'Vile' Remark Calling for Member of Vance's Family to Get Raped

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY), a Harris-Walz campaign surrogate, made some rather shocking and disturbing comments about Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the running mate for former and potentially future President Donald Trump. His comments even called for a member of Vance's family to be raped and become pregnant as a result.

Advertisement

While speaking with "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, Beshear was ranting against pro-life laws to co-host Mika Brzezinski, talking about "what some people have had to go through because of these laws." He had also spoken about abortion on Monday night at the DNC.

"I mean, JD Vance calls pregnancy resulting from rape 'inconvenient,'" Beshear claimed, going for a line from several years prior that Vance has disputed. Beshear then turned the attention on himself, though, when he added, "Make him go through this!"

DISGUSTING: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wishes for a member of JD Vance's family to become pregnant due to rape.



"Make him go through this." pic.twitter.com/y9e82YEfHe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

He then went on to acknowledge how rape involves someone "being violated" and "harmed," after calling for the Vance family to endure such an experience, as he ranted about a sense of "decency," "humanity" and "a sense of empathy" that he himself appeared to be lacking when making such remarks.

Brzezinski did not push back against such shocking remarks from Beshear, as she murmured "mhm" at the points he continued to make. The conversation also moved on with a different anchor to address Monday's remarks from abortion activists.

William Martin, the communications director for Vance, weighed in via a statement shared by the Trump-Vance campaign on Tuesday afternoon, as he slammed Beshear's remarks as "vile."

BREAKING: The Trump-Vance campaign releases a statement on Kamala surrogate Andy Beshear’s vile comments at DNC https://t.co/LNCxrBXCuZ pic.twitter.com/Sir6VmtvXs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

"After speaking on the DNC main stage last night, Harris campaign surrogate Governor Andy Beshear went on national television this morning and explicitly called for a member of Senator Vance’s family to be raped. His comments are disgusting, vile, and should not be tolerated in American politics," Martin said, with a message for Harris as well. "We call on Kamala Harris to immediately repudiate Governor Beshear’s comments and demonstrate that regardless of partisan disagreements, this kind of violent rhetoric has no place in our public discourse."

Vance himself also weighed in over X, as he called out Beshear for being "a disgusting person."

What the hell is this?



Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!?



What a disgusting person. https://t.co/11Kp1h92MN — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 20, 2024

Thanks to far-left pro-abortion forces, many of them from outside of Ohio, women and minor girls can get an abortion up until birth for any reason. The amendment passed in last November's election as part of a ballot initiative that not only allows for abortions, but usurps parental rights.

The full clip of Beshear's appearance is also further problematic, with Brzezinski using the debunked narrative about ectopic pregnancies and "abortion care," despite how treating a non-viable ectopic pregnancy is not an abortion is not outlawed by any pro-life state law.

Advertisement

She and Beshear also laughed off pro-life concerns about abortions taking place at nine months of pregnancy, with Beshear literally gave a chuckle as he claimed "It's just fear tactics and it's just lying to--to people," despite how he himself went on to call for a member of Vance's family to become pregnant through rape.

Not only are Beshear's remarks trending over X, but many are also chiming in his posts from earlier on Tuesday previewing his appearance where he made such controversial remarks, as well as where he speaks about "compassion, empathy, and doing right by our neighbors."

Looking forward to going on @Morning_Joe this morning. Tune in! — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) August 20, 2024