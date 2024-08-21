Chuck Schumer Proves Just How Lame He Is With DNC Speech

Leading up to former President Barack Obama's keynote address during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to the stage, kicking off his remarks with a cringeworthy dance.

It was painful to watch, and as our sister site Twitchy pointed out, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) also showed off his own unnecessary dance moves for the Milwaukee campaign event that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were attending that same night.

As he began his speech, Schumer waved his arms around, gesturing excitedly to hype up the crowd. In addition to the Trump War Room posting a clip, the Trump Rapid Response Team included the dance moves in a list from Wednesday morning highlighting the "most outrageous moments" from the DNC's second night.

We regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer is dancing at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/OoZQ1f0dIB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

While Schumer would refer to Harris as her current and accurate title as the sitting vice president, and even tie her to the Biden-Harris administration, he still first spoke about how Democrats are there "to talk about one thing: tomorrow." This includes "building a better tomorrow for all Americans," as if there's nothing Harris could do in her current position.

It would appear that as the Democrats see it, there isn't anything Harris can currently do, given Schumer believes we have to wait until the election. "This November, we can choose a brighter, a fairer, a freer future, or we could relive the dark night of Trump's American carnage," Schumer said, as his tone became increasingly foreboding once he brought up the former and potentially future president.

Trump isn't president, though. He hasn't been for over three and a half years now. That would be President Joe Biden, or so we're told. It was clear that Schumer was looking to whip up the crowd, and they did offer a tepid boo for Trump.

Schumer again gestured enthusiastically as he claimed that "only one candidate will move America forward: Kamala Harris!" Although he's mispronounced her name before, which is supposedly a racist move, Schumer at least got it right this time.

As the Democratic leader reminded, Harris and Schumer have worked together for years, since she was previously a senator for California. In her current role, she has also cast a record amount of tie-breaking votes, including the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act in 2022.

It's not just the Senate that Harris has worked with, though. He tied her leadership to Biden's "leadership," one of the many parts of his speech he also posted on X. Harris was likely not too happy about that, given she's looking to "redefine" herself, especially since Biden has such a low approval rating with the American people.

Vice President @KamalaHarris has been the best partner Senate Democrats could’ve asked for.



Under her and President @JoeBiden's leadership, Senate Democrats lowered prescription drug prices, and created millions of good-paying jobs. — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) August 21, 2024

CHUCK SHUMER: Kamala "will lead America forward into a brighter future."



Why didn't she do that in the 3.5 years as Vice President in the White House? pic.twitter.com/gx9k2NQGmH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2024

After mentioning Harris' supposed policy proposals in a rather flattering way, including how she will supposedly "lead America forward into a brighter future," Schumer also discussed Democratic chances of holding onto control of the U.S. Senate. With more confidence than he likely ought to be having, he compared the 2022 midterms--when Democrats performed much better than expected--to this year's elections.

While there were some predictions that Republicans would take back control in 2022, and they ultimately lost a seat as former Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was replaced by Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, 2024 is rather different. We've known that for years. Republicans are in a much better position. It comes down to the safe seats Republicans are defending as well as the particularly vulnerable seats that Democrats are defending.

Schumer's predictions looked to have been correct for 2022, but 2024 could be another story. "Well, ladies and gentlemen, my good friends at this convention, I am telling all of you now, we're going to the hold the Senate again and we're poised to pick up seats," he claimed.

What seats is Schumer talking about? He named some supposedly "amazing candidates" later in his speech, but those challengers he mentioned would replace outgoing Democrats or are running in what are at the very least "Likely Republican" races, specifically in Florida and Texas.

Many of the names and supposed accomplishments of vulnerable incumbents he mentioned, such as Nevada's Jacky Rosen, Montana's Jon Tester, and Ohio's Sherrod Brown couldn't even be bothered to show up to this year's DNC.

Throughout his speech, Schumer also reminded that Democrats are obsessed with abortion and identity politics. In addition to referencing such a policy priority multiple times under the guise of "defend[ing] a woman's right to choose," Schumer thought it necessary to mention the demographic makeup of candidates.

"And folks, listen to this: more than half of our candidates are candidates of color! We're making the Senate look like America," he declared.

I am telling you now: this year we are going to hold the Senate.



And when we do, our Democratic Majority will create good-paying jobs and lower costs.



We will defend a woman’s right to choose.



And we will deliver for communities back home. — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) August 21, 2024

Schumer then gave a particularly distorted and misleading description of the Senate GOP's record, including and especially when it comes to the bad border bill that Schumer brought up and lost spectacularly on earlier this year.

Despite his claim that Senate Republicans only "pretend to care about the border" and "voted 'no' on the strongest border bill, in a decade," that's not the case. Back in May of last year, the Republican-led House passed HR 2-the Secure the Border Act, which Schumer refuses to bring for a vote, despite how it would actually do something about the border.

Senate Republicans voted NO on expanding the child tax credit. NO on the strongest border bill in a decade. NO on a woman's right to choose. NO to safeguarding IVF. NO to birth control.



That is just a taste of their extreme agenda if they win in November. — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) August 21, 2024

Schumer, who has spoken at length about his Jewish faith and has written a book about it, referenced that faith in closing "on a personal note." He did it while likening Judaism and antisemitism to other faiths and other forms of discrimination, like Islamophobia, as Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration have been prone to doing.

He then spoke out against Trump for supposedly "peddling in antisemitic stereotypes," though he did not explain what those stereotypes are. Schumer lambasted Trump for what he said were other "prejudices" as well, including how he "fuels Islamophobia."

Schumer referenced how he was "wearing this blue square, to stand up to antisemitism," which it is indeed a symbol for. But then Schumer added it's also "to stand up to all hate."

As if it wasn't cringeworthy enough the first time, Schumer again brought up "Donald Trump's American carnage" to warn against before he gestured excitedly once more to close his speech and raise enthusiasm for the Harris-Walz ticket.