Biden Administration Announces Plan to 'Counter Islamophobia'

Following the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas unleashed on Israel, the Biden administration has had a habit of going with a narrative of tying in Islamophobia when also discussing anti-semitism. This appears to be both intentionally as well as when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed she has misheard questions. On Wednesday, however, the administration took a more purposeful step in announcing what they heralded as the "First-Ever National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia."

Advertisement

In addition to the announcement appearing on the White House website, Jean-Pierre also posted from her official X account. "President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation. He is unequivocal: there is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period," the statement and Jean-Pierre's post both led with.

President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation. He is unequivocal: there is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period.https://t.co/wxttRdSIab — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 1, 2023

"Today, he and Vice President Harris are announcing that their Administration will develop the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States. We look forward to continuing our work with community leaders, advocates, members of Congress, and more to develop the strategy – which will be a joint effort led by the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council – and counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms," he statement continued to read. For too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks and other discriminatory incidents. We all mourn the recent barbaric killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American Muslim boy, and the brutal attack on his mother in their home outside Chicago."

There was mention of anti-semitism at the end of the statement, though it was as has been the case in with the past, grouped in with other forms of discrimination.

"Today’s announcement is the latest step as part of President Biden’s directive last year to establish an interagency group to increase and better coordinate U.S. Government efforts to counter Islamophobia, Antisemitism, and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States," the statement closed with. "Moving forward, the President, Vice President, and our entire Administration will continue working to ensure every American has the freedom to live their lives in safety and without fear for how they pray, what they believe, and who they are."

As FBI statistics from previous years have shown, there are more crimes committed against Jews than Muslims. Hate crime statistics from New York City discussed by the NYPD last week also showed that to be the case.

Although Jean-Pierre reposted a Monday thread from White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend about threats against Jewish students at Cornell University, she herself did not post about the subject in recent days from her account. A student at Cornell, Patrick Dai, was arrested for such threats and is being charged. Ziskend's threat included a White House announcement on combating anti-semitism that was actually from May 25. What current information Ziskend linked to was in the form of an article from The Hill with regards to the task force on anti-semitism on college campuses.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff posted about the task force on Monday from the X account, which the White House reposted. Both President Joe Biden's official and political X accounts failed to mention the task force, though.

Advertisement

The rise in antisemitic threats of violence against Jewish students in schools and on college campuses is unwarranted and unacceptable.



Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced actions to track hate-related rhetoric online and provide further federal resources to… — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) October 30, 2023

Jean-Pierre's announcement over X has received over 1,400 replies, many of them taking issue with the narrative, especially given how Biden has demonized his political opponents, particularly as he did leading up to last November's midterm elections.

There's also countless other users expressing their concerns in response to other posts shared over X about the announcement, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted. This is especially in light of anti-semitic attacks against Jews.

I’m sorry; are there massive demonstrations calling for the death of Muslims? Because all the ones I’ve seen are calling for the death of Jews. Where tf are our “leaders” on that issue?!? https://t.co/dG0EbQODfC — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) November 1, 2023

Can always count on this administration to be on the wrong side of everything. https://t.co/eNbvYD0DCA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 1, 2023

The most charitable read on this is that they’re desperately explaining to their party base why they aren’t racists for not endorsing Hamas; the more accurate read is that they’re accusing anyone and everyone outside the base of racism. Again.



It’s pretty much their only tactic. https://t.co/Do7SmaRQTx — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, during Wednesday's briefing aboard Air Force One en route to Minneapolis, Deputy Press Secretary Emilie Simons took a question about how the White House had been "working on a anti-Islamophobia initiative," in which she responded that "the president continues to underscore that we will not be silent. There is no place for hate in America, not against Muslim Americans, Arab Americans, Palestinian Americans, not against anyone."

In response to follow-up on how "some Muslim leaders is that the White House lacks credibility on this issue," Simons also spoke to how "we know that people are hurting," emphasizing "we know that--especially in Muslim and Arab American communities," though her response lacked mention of how Jewish communities feel. "And that’s why we continue to be very vocal about the fact that we are heartbroken by each and every loss of life."

Simons also spoke briefly to the Biden administration's response in Gaza. "We know that communities are feeling the pain of what’s going on overseas in a deeply personal way," she said, adding "and so, we’re going to continue to speak to these different communities, underscore the work we’re doing to get aid into Gaza and the conditions we’re trying to set up to support a humanitarian pause."

Wednesday's announcement could very well be in response to Muslim-Americans threatening to withhold support from Biden in 2024, including in a key swing state of Michigan, home to Democratic Rep. Rashdia Tlaib's district. The Squad member has been fueling anti-Israel narratives, and recently appeared in an ad full of pro-Hamas demonstrations, including in Michigan, where she claimed the American people don't support the president on the issue. Polls claim otherwise, though a recent Cygnal poll has shown more nuance with Muslim-American respondents, including when it comes to how they feel Hamas was justified in their attack.

Advertisement

A headline from NBC News, which has been covering such discontent, still noted on Wednesday night that "As he visits Minnesota, local Muslim leaders say they will 'abandon Biden.'"