Trump Campaign Highlights 'Most Outrageous Moments' From Day Two of the DNC

Night two of the Democratic National Convention was no different than the first-- “angry, delusional, and devoid of any solutions to the problems facing Americans"--the Trump-Vance campaign said.

Advertisement

The campaign went on to list 24 of the “most radical, extreme, and outrageous moments” from the convention’s second night.

Pro-Hamas rioters crashed Democrats' morning meeting, burned an American flag, and clashed with law enforcement for yet another day.

Democrats opened a third layer of walls outside their convention as they leave our southern border wide open.

Andy Beshear wished for a member of JD Vance's family to become pregnant due to rape, refused to apologize — then insisted "everyone deserves respect."

Democrats butchered the National Anthem — to put it mildly.

Walz claimed it's "weird behavior" to criticize a chronic liar like him.

Doug Emhoff delivered the most unremarkable speech ever.

Speakers attempted to paint Kamala as tough-on-crime, but ignored the reality of her "progressive," soft-on-crime past.

Michelle Obama admitted she had a "palpable sense of dread" until she and her fellow elites conspired to boot Crooked Joe Biden off the ticket.

Cori Bush — disgraced, defeated Squad member and pro-Hamas lunatic — nominated Kamala from the convention floor.

Chuck Schumer unveiled the cringiest dance imaginable.

Bernie Sanders admitted "too many of our fellow Americans are struggling" under Kamala.

Bernie Sanders admitted most Americans "live paycheck to paycheck" under Kamala.

Democrats railed against billionaires, then had a billionaire speak on stage.

Delegates demonstrated a severe lack of awareness for who has been running the country for the past three-and-a-half years.

J.B. Pritzker tried to gaslight Americans into thinking Kamala — who wants trillions in new taxes, a carbon tax, a higher business tax than socialist Venezuela, and much more — wants to cut taxes.

Democrats played a montage of Kamala casting the tie-breaking vote on Democrats' massive spending — which caused the runaway inflation under which Americans are still suffering.

Democrats featured a disgruntled, disgraced former press secretary who never actually held a press briefing.

Shawn Fain claimed Americans' outrage at Kamala's unprecedented border crisis is "manufactured."

Panelists inadvertently made the case for re-electing President Trump.

Delegates couldn't even fake energy.

The convention floor descended into chaos (again).

Even more cringe was on display.

The convention was a logistical nightmare (again).

Kamala's incompetent spokesman denied she needed to do more to outline her positions to voters.

The Trump-Vance campaign argued the reason Democrats couldn't present any real solutions to the American people is because "they ARE the problem."

"Democrats' convention was such a bore, Kamala and Walz ditched it altogether so they could read recycled speeches from a teleprompter in Milwaukee," the campaign email noted of Harris accepting her party's nomination virtually from a watch party in Wisconsin.

“We are so honored to be your nominees,” the vice president said. “This is a people-powered campaign and together we will chart a new way forward."