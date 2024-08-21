Trump Campaign Highlights 'Most Outrageous Moments' From Day Two of the DNC

Night two of the Democratic National Convention was no different than the first-- “angry, delusional, and devoid of any solutions to the problems facing Americans"--the Trump-Vance campaign said.
The campaign went on to list 24 of the “most radical, extreme, and outrageous moments” from the convention’s second night.
- Pro-Hamas rioters crashed Democrats' morning meeting, burned an American flag, and clashed with law enforcement for yet another day.
- Democrats opened a third layer of walls outside their convention as they leave our southern border wide open.
- Andy Beshear wished for a member of JD Vance's family to become pregnant due to rape, refused to apologize — then insisted "everyone deserves respect."
- Democrats butchered the National Anthem — to put it mildly.
- Walz claimed it's "weird behavior" to criticize a chronic liar like him.
- Doug Emhoff delivered the most unremarkable speech ever.
- Speakers attempted to paint Kamala as tough-on-crime, but ignored the reality of her "progressive," soft-on-crime past.
- Michelle Obama admitted she had a "palpable sense of dread" until she and her fellow elites conspired to boot Crooked Joe Biden off the ticket.
- Cori Bush — disgraced, defeated Squad member and pro-Hamas lunatic — nominated Kamala from the convention floor.
- Chuck Schumer unveiled the cringiest dance imaginable.
- Bernie Sanders admitted "too many of our fellow Americans are struggling" under Kamala.
- Bernie Sanders admitted most Americans "live paycheck to paycheck" under Kamala.
- Democrats railed against billionaires, then had a billionaire speak on stage.
- Delegates demonstrated a severe lack of awareness for who has been running the country for the past three-and-a-half years.
- J.B. Pritzker tried to gaslight Americans into thinking Kamala — who wants trillions in new taxes, a carbon tax, a higher business tax than socialist Venezuela, and much more — wants to cut taxes.
- Democrats played a montage of Kamala casting the tie-breaking vote on Democrats' massive spending — which caused the runaway inflation under which Americans are still suffering.
- Democrats featured a disgruntled, disgraced former press secretary who never actually held a press briefing.
- Shawn Fain claimed Americans' outrage at Kamala's unprecedented border crisis is "manufactured."
- Panelists inadvertently made the case for re-electing President Trump.
- Delegates couldn't even fake energy.
- The convention floor descended into chaos (again).
- Even more cringe was on display.
- The convention was a logistical nightmare (again).
- Kamala's incompetent spokesman denied she needed to do more to outline her positions to voters.
The Trump-Vance campaign argued the reason Democrats couldn't present any real solutions to the American people is because "they ARE the problem."
"Democrats' convention was such a bore, Kamala and Walz ditched it altogether so they could read recycled speeches from a teleprompter in Milwaukee," the campaign email noted of Harris accepting her party's nomination virtually from a watch party in Wisconsin.
“We are so honored to be your nominees,” the vice president said. “This is a people-powered campaign and together we will chart a new way forward."
