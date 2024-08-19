DNC to Give Biden a Last Goodbye After Knifing His 2024 Campaign

President Joe Biden is headed to Chicago Monday and will speak during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in the Windy City. Delegates have gathered and will vote on the official party platform, which is written as if he's the nominee, before his remarks.

"In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will depart the White House en route to Chicago, Illinois. The departure from the South Lawn will be open press," the official White House schedule states. "After, the President will give the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The First Lady will also speak at the Democratic National Convention. The Vice President and the Second Gentleman will attend."

Biden's speech comes one month after he was ousted from the 2024 presidential race by his own party. In the lead up to his resignation from the campaign, which he announced in a letter posted on Twitter July 21, Biden insisted he could beat former President Donald Trump, that he was staying in the race and that delegates headed to the DNC would vote to solidify his candidacy.

“If I show up at the convention and everybody says we want somebody else, that’s the Democratic process,” Biden said during a July 11 press conference.

“It’s not going to happen," he whispered into the microphone.

He also maintained polling wouldn't force him out.

Biden brings out his creepy whisper before Karine Jean-Pierre desperately interjects to end the press conference pic.twitter.com/aYRle8535N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Pelosi and Biden haven't spoken since she worked to force him out of the race for a second term.