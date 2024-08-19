Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
This NYT Headline Captures the Larger Liberal Media Reaction to the Biden Impeachment...
Kamala Already Peaked
The Jolt Cola Effect of Kamala Harris
There's Something Awkward About the Democratic Party Platform
From Themes to Speakers, Here's What to Expect at the DNC
Artist Behind Famous Obama 'Hope' Poster Creates One for Kamala
The House GOP Impeachment Report Is Here
John Fetterman Is Skipping the DNC. Here's Why.
Two 'Trans Girls' Are Suing to Compete Against Females in Sports
Free Abortions and Vasectomies Sold Out at the DNC
Harris Says She’s the ‘Underdog’ in the 2024 Race
Pro-Harris Propaganda Unburdened by Reality
'Very Proud:' New Trump Ad Hits Kamala Hard on 'Bidenomics'
Tipsheet

DNC to Give Biden a Last Goodbye After Knifing His 2024 Campaign

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 19, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden is headed to Chicago Monday and will speak during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in the Windy City. Delegates have gathered and will vote on the official party platform, which is written as if he's the nominee, before his remarks. 

Advertisement

"In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will depart the White House en route to Chicago, Illinois. The departure from the South Lawn will be open press," the official White House schedule states. "After, the President will give the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The First Lady will also speak at the Democratic National Convention. The Vice President and the Second Gentleman will attend."

Biden's speech comes one month after he was ousted from the 2024 presidential race by his own party. In the lead up to his resignation from the campaign, which he announced in a letter posted on Twitter July 21, Biden insisted he could beat former President Donald Trump, that he was staying in the race and that delegates headed to the DNC would vote to solidify his candidacy. 

“If I show up at the convention and everybody says we want somebody else, that’s the Democratic process,” Biden said during a July 11 press conference.

Recommended

This NYT Headline Captures the Larger Liberal Media Reaction to the Biden Impeachment Report Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“It’s not going to happen," he whispered into the microphone. 

He also maintained polling wouldn't force him out. 

Meanwhile, Pelosi and Biden haven't spoken since she worked to force him out of the race for a second term. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This NYT Headline Captures the Larger Liberal Media Reaction to the Biden Impeachment Report Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Is Skipping the DNC. Here's Why. Mia Cathell
Here's the Simple Question That Tripped Up Kamala Harris in PA Matt Vespa
Where the Race to Save America Is Right Now Kurt Schlichter
'Very Proud:' New Trump Ad Hits Kamala Hard on 'Bidenomics' Guy Benson
Nancy Pelosi Is One Nasty Woman Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This NYT Headline Captures the Larger Liberal Media Reaction to the Biden Impeachment Report Matt Vespa
Advertisement