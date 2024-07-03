Buckle Up: Top Dems Open the Door for Kamala...With Polling to Back Them...
CNN's Harry Enten Had Another Brutal Assessment for the Biden Campaign
One Dem Senator Wanted to Comment on Joe's Debate Until Top Dems Muzzled...
Here's the Sentence That Perfectly Describes the Biden White House Right Now
Biden's Talk With 'Key Ally' Has Everyone on High Alert
New Report Details How Many House Democrats Are 'Preparing' to Call on Biden...
KJP Pressed on Why Hunter Biden Has Been Sitting in on White House...
Biden Senior Adviser Accuses Editorial Boards of Election Interference for Criticizing Pre...
Vanity Fair Accused RFK Jr. of Eating a Dog. Here's How He Responded.
There Is Only One Democrat Polling Ahead of Trump in New Survey
Biden Admin Gives Illegal Aliens From One Country Temporary Protected Status
Here’s What One Poll Is Showing About a Potential Harris vs. Trump Election
Here's Nancy Pelosi's Response to the Trump vs. Biden Debate
Biden to Meet With Governors Who Want to 'Hear From Him Directly'
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Lays Out What the 'Big Lie' for 2024 Is

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 03, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Scott Jennings has provided a thoughtful and much needed conservative voice to CNN, who is often validated with his points about President Joe Biden's decline. On Wednesday morning during "CNN News Central," he pointed out the shameful "big lie" that has been going on this election cycle when it comes to gaslighting about the president's mental acuity.

Advertisement

Jennings was asked by CNN's Sara Sidner about how "the Republicans have to be licking their chops, so to speak, as they're watching this. Because they haven't really come out and said anything because they don't have to, right?" While he pointed out that "Donald Trump, I think, has gone radio silent, which is the best thing he can do," he also launched into the bigger issue. It's not so much how Republicans are acting.

"Look, I think the big lie of 2024 is the idea that what happened on Thursday night to Joe Biden is an anomaly or an aberration," Jennings explained. He went on to mention damning reports from more liberal outlets, such as a piece by Alex Thompson at Axios, with Jennings summarizing "that there's been a three-and-a-half-year coverup to try to keep Joe Biden away from other people so folks wouldn't see just how bad it is."

This is just one of many, though, as Jennings also shared "the most alarming article I read yesterday" came from The New York Times. As he explained it, the piece "said his lapses in meetings are getting worse and more frequent," as he specifically pointed out how "here was a paragraph in that story where senior diplomatic officials in the United States and in Europe said that they weren't sure you could put Joe Biden in the same room as other world leaders right now."

The article, "Biden’s Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome," takes nearly 20 minutes to listen to and also delves into another frequent area of concern, which is how involved First Lady Jill Biden and First Son Hunter Biden are in propping the president up and blaming others for not doing a better job to hide what we can all see with our own eyes. 

Recommended

House Committees Release Damning Report on CIA Collusion With Hunter's Laptop Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Jennings also brought up another bogus excuse from the Biden camp, including the president himself. 

"Last night, Joe Biden told donors to the Democratic Party that the reason he was bad on Thursday night was because of his foreign travel -- a trip that ended 12 days before the debate," Jennings reminded. 

Such a claim came during Biden's Tuesday night fundraiser in McLean, Virginia. Even before it was confirmed during last Thursday's debate performance how poorly the president really is faring, the commonwealth looks to be a swing state. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin certainly is ready and willing to help Trump win, and the former president and governor were campaigning there last Friday.

Jennings also made another key point about Biden during the debate, as bad as he came off. "What we saw on Thursday night was Joe Biden at his best. Seven days of rest, prep with his top staff. That was Joe Biden at his best," he reminded.

He then went on to raise concerns that have been on the minds of many, and for those of us paying attention, have been on our minds for months now. "I've honestly stopped worrying about the campaign and I have one question. Who is running the White House today? Who is making decisions today? I'm not really worried about the presidency in January. I'm worried about it right now. We have serious problems going on right now and I don't really think Joe Biden is up to the task today, let alone seven months from today."

Advertisement

Throughout all of this, the Biden camp has certainly been scrambling to figure out what to do as fellow Democrats panic and even flee. The president himself has been pushed into meeting with several Democratic governors on Wednesday, including those who appear eager to replace him should that opportunity arise.

Meanwhile, the White House, especially Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, continues to gaslight the American people on concerns to do with the president, just as she did during Tuesday's briefing, the first since last Thursday's debate. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Committees Release Damning Report on CIA Collusion With Hunter's Laptop Rebecca Downs
Biden's Talk With 'Key Ally' Has Everyone on High Alert Spencer Brown
Biden's Big Bluff Byron York
Joe Biden Just Destroyed Himself and the Media Ben Shapiro
Is This How This Horrific Story Ends? Mia Cathell
There Is Some Serious Blood in the Water Regarding Kicking Biden Off the Ticket Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
House Committees Release Damning Report on CIA Collusion With Hunter's Laptop Rebecca Downs
Advertisement