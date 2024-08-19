Here's the Simple Question That Tripped Up Kamala Harris in PA
There's Something Awkward About the Democratic Party Platform

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 19, 2024 9:35 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Democratic Party platform was released Sunday highlighting policy priorities, not for a Harris-Walz administration, but for a second Biden term. That’s because the more than 90-page document was written and voted on prior to President Biden dropping out of the race.

In its statement, the DNC acknowledged that the document was passed by the Platform Committee on July 16, days before Biden stepped aside. 

“[The platform] makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand, and offers a vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years,” the DNC said in a press release.

The Platform focuses on priorities for Democrats up and down the ballot, from growing the economy to lowering costs for families; tackling the climate crisis and securing energy independence; closing the racial wealth gap and investing in small businesses; restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land; protecting communities from the scourge of gun violence and protecting freedoms for all Americans; and securing our border and strengthening American leadership worldwide.

According to NBC News, the platform mentions a “second term” for Biden more than a dozen times.

"This election is a choice between two very different economic visions for America: Donald Trump, who sees the world from his country club at Mar-a-Lago; and Joe Biden, who sees it from kitchen tables in Scranton like the one he grew up around," the document's first chapter on the economy begins. 

The platform will be voted on by delegates Monday evening. 


 

