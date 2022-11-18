Who Is Hakeem Jeffries? The Next House Democrat Leader's Insane Statements

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced on Friday he will run to be the next leader for House Democrats in the new Congress now that current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will not seek a leadership position.

In his letter to House Democrats announcing his bid, Jeffries accused Republicans of spreading disinformation and he will be the one to put a stop to it:

If the Republican Conference continues to major in demagoguery and minor in disinformation, their bankruptcy of ideas must be aggressively exposed on an ongoing basis. I have done that work and, if necessary, will continue to do that work should I be given the opportunity. ... House Democrats are actually the party that defends freedom, promotes economic opportunity and values families by uplifting them. We must make sure that the perception of the Democratic brand matches up with the reality that we do in fact authentically share values that unite the Heartland, Urban America, Rural America, Suburban America and Small Town America.

Jeffries has spread disinformation in the past, everything from the 2016 election to when Kyle Rittenhouse shot rioters in self-defense.

Meet Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries — the new leader of the House Democrats. pic.twitter.com/vCh19NsLQx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2022

Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) November 10, 2021

In 2020, he accused Republicans of stealing another Supreme Court seat by voting to fill the vacancy caused by Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death.

They are trying to steal a second Supreme Court seat.



And rip away our healthcare.



War. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 27, 2020

The Bronx and Queens representative called then-President Donald Trump a "burglar" and alluded to the Klu Klux Klan in calling him a "grand wizard" during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in 2019, according to the Washington Free Beacon. He later defended the comments, saying Trump is not a racist but a "racial arsonist."

Jeffries has previously accused Republicans of preventing the rich from "paying their fair share" just months after he threatened to oppose any spending bill that did not include a half-trillion-dollar tax cut for the wealthy.