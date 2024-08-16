Latest Attack on JD Vance Totally Flops, Even With Progressives
Five Arrested in Connection to the Death of Matthew Perry
Here's What Happened the Secret Service Official Who Refused to Destroy the Evidence...
The Weird, Creepy, Surreal -- and Dangerous -- 2024 Campaign
Facebook Censors Ads for the 'Reagan' Movie, and Joy Reid Is Now Pro-Racist?
Republicans Must Make a Laser-Focused, Issues-Based Case to the People
NYT Continues Pushing Pandemic-Era Practice
The Washington Post's 'Rambunctious Rah-Rah' Coverage of Walz
Operation Harris for President Is One of the Shadiest in Media History
Who's for the First Amendment—and Who's Against It
So Much for Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Wants to 'Beat the Hell...
The Biden Residual
Kamala Harris’s Economic Plan Will Be a Disaster for Consumers
An ESPN Broadcaster Spoke Out Against ‘Transgender’ Athletes. Here’s What Happened Next.
Tipsheet

Even This Washington Post Columnist Knows Harris Screwed Up Here

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 16, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It’s frustrating that Kamala Harris hasn’t done an interview since she ripped the 2024 Democratic nomination from Joe Biden, thanks to the combined efforts of donors, Nancy Pelosi, and the party bosses. But we can also see why her campaign keeps her away from the media. She’s an atrocious candidate, and if this is how she’s going to respond when someone calls her an extreme leftist—you can bet her team will keep her in the bunker for a while longer.

Advertisement

The headline of this Washington Post opinion piece couldn’t be more appropriate or hilarious: “When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls?” Catherine Rampell did not mince words when Harris rolled out a Soviet-style proposal to combat supposed price-gouging at the grocery stores: 

It’s hard to exaggerate how bad this policy is. It is, in all but name, a sweeping set of government-enforced price controls across every industry, not only food. Supply and demand would no longer determine prices or profit levels. Far-off Washington bureaucrats would. The FTC would be able to tell, say, a Kroger in Ohio the acceptable price it can charge for milk. 

At best, this would lead to shortages, black markets and hoarding, among other distortions seen previous times countries tried to limit price growth by fiat. (There’s a reason narrower “price gouging” laws that exist in some U.S. states are rarely invoked.) At worst, it might accidentally raise prices. 

That’s because, among other things, the legislation would ban companies from offering lower prices to a big customer such as Costco than to Joe’s Corner Store, which means quantity discounts are in trouble. Worse, it would require public companies to publish detailed internal data about costs, margins, contracts and their future pricing strategies. Posting cost and pricing plans publicly is a fantastic way for companies to collude to keep prices higher — all facilitated by the government. 

Recommended

Here's What Happened the Secret Service Official Who Refused to Destroy the Evidence in Cocaine-gate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yet, that’s where we’re heading if we elect Harris-Walz, as they attack JD Vance and the GOP for being “weird.”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened the Secret Service Official Who Refused to Destroy the Evidence in Cocaine-gate Matt Vespa
Latest Attack on JD Vance Totally Flops, Even With Progressives Matt Vespa
The Weird, Creepy, Surreal -- and Dangerous -- 2024 Campaign Victor Davis Hanson
So Much for Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Wants to 'Beat the Hell Out of' Republicans Rebecca Downs
An ESPN Broadcaster Spoke Out Against ‘Transgender’ Athletes. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
This Harris Campaign Job Application Is Absurd, but Real Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened the Secret Service Official Who Refused to Destroy the Evidence in Cocaine-gate Matt Vespa
Advertisement