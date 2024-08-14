Biden's Rants and Stumbles at Yet Another Cancer Event, but His Remarks Before Were Even Worse

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave remarks for a cancer event. Just as he's done with past events on cancer, the president took to rambling, shouting, and making concerning comments. He also had problematic moments before, though.

Before he took off on Marine One, Biden was confronted by a reporter about how he's called for lowering the temperature after former and potentially future President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated last month, yet still claims he's a threat to democracy.

"Sir, you call him a 'genuine danger to American security,' but you’ve asked for the political rhetoric to be tamped down, to be cooled down," a reporter pointed out, referring to Biden's comments in an interview with CBS News. "Is that cooling down the rhetoric?"

"That’s just a statement. That’s a factual statement," Biden claimed, not actually speaking to if it was "cooling down the rhetoric."

Biden, less than a month after the assassination attempt against President Trump, calls him "a genuine danger to American security" pic.twitter.com/U4Js1tIjUx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2024

Biden was also asked about Vice President Kamala Harris, who has replaced him as the Democratic nominee, and "how much more progressive is Vice President Harris than you as a candidate in the general?"

"The issues we’ve worked on together have made great progress economically. No one called what we did on infrastructure 'progressive.' It’s a good policy," he offered, not exactly answering the question. Harris was ranked the most liberal senator in 2019, as well as one of the least bipartisan, and one of the most absent ones.

Harris is particularly progressive, and yet the press is letting her get away with not having to answer for her liberal policies, even providing cover for her as her campaign claims she's moderated her positions.

PETER DOOCY TO BIDEN: "How much more progressive is VP Harris than you as a candidate in the general?"



BIDEN: "The issues we've worked on together have made big progress economically. No one calls what we did on infrastructure progressive. It's a good policy” pic.twitter.com/ab7jrOxxYo — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 13, 2024

Upon arrival, Biden was also asked, "Mr. President, how important is it to make this announcement that will aid the cancer fight?"

As he offered it was "critically important," and shared he started such an initiative when he was vice president under the Obama administration, he couldn't even remember former President Barack Obama's name.



"It’s critically important. I started this back in the administration with President--at--at the time, when I was vice president," Biden responded.

No wonder Obama was instrumental in ousting Biden behind the scenes.

While touting his cancer 'moonshot' initiative, President Biden appears to blank on former President Obama's name.



"I started this back in the administration with President [PAUSES] at the time..." pic.twitter.com/vWVO9kjqQb — Mari (@mariselapenny) August 13, 2024

When it comes to the event in question, Biden made remarks about making progress on cancer during which he seemed to confuse the year when talking about his goal to "cut American cancer deaths in half." At the very least, he stumbled over his words.

The White House's transcript of the event shows that Biden did indeed reference cutting deaths "by 2020," which was four years ago now, without bothering to correct his remarks, as they've done in the past.

"We’re mobilizing a whole-of-country effort to cut American cancer deaths in half by 2020--in twe-- within 25 years and boost support for patients and their families," Biden declared.

Biden says his goal is to "cut American cancer deaths in half by 2020" pic.twitter.com/olxMM4bHkm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2024

Biden also repeated a fact-checked story about supposedly traveling 17,000 miles with China's Xi Jinping. Not only has such a story been debunked, but he randomly raised his voice to come off as shouting.

"This is a true story," Biden insisted when sharing he was asked by President Xi if he "could define America for him." He said in one word, it's "possibilities." The president then went on to scream out the rest of his response. "We believe anything is possible in America! Anything we set our mind to is possible. We are the land of possibilities! That's who we are," Biden continued.

Biden (sundowning) repeats the fake story about Xi Jinping and the Tibetan plateau, then starts randomly screaming.



He is truly unwell — and Kamala covered it up. pic.twitter.com/z8HIEEOxOF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2024

For previous cancer events, Biden has also memorably and bizarrely claimed he had cancer. As he said at an event in July 2022, his mom had to use windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window," which is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer."

He also has claimed "we ended cancer as we know it," as he did during an event in July of last year.

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer." pic.twitter.com/YIoBlZadRJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

Biden claims that he "ended cancer as we know it." pic.twitter.com/sHMIIPsSP5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023









