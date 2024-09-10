Shocking News Developments: Illegal Immigrants' Ongoing Crime Spree

Posts like this are becoming a weekly installment at this point -- and not because we are straining to find content to fit a certain narrative. We have been witnessing a steady drumbeat of news stories about illegal immigrants committing crimes all across the country for years now. When ten million unlawful crossings take place, including tens of thousands of 'got-aways' every single month, it's inevitable that an alarming number of bad or dangerous people will be part of that mass flow of humanity. That's why the border crisis isn't just a national sovereignty issue, but also a public safety and national security concern. And every violent crime committed by someone who has no right to be in this country in the first place constitutes an extra and outrageous attack on the rule of law. We'll keep saying it because it's true, and because events justify a continued focus on these matters.

For the purposes of this piece, let's start in Maryland with this surreal story:

BREAKING: Fox45 has learned an MS-13 gang member, in the country illegally, was attending a Maryland public school while he was the primary suspect in a vicious murder. He was just sentenced to 70 years in prison. And he was allowed to be a student in a public school AFTER he… pic.twitter.com/BenjBtu9xl — Chris Papst (@chrispapst) September 8, 2024



This person was a member of an infamously violent gang, was present the United States illegally, and was the prime suspect in a brutal murder -- and was nevertheless welcomed into a public high school as a student. Can you imagine being that mother? Can you imagine being any other parent of kids at that school? How and when did he get into the country, presumably as a minor? Was he "vetted," without the gang ties coming up, or was he recruited into MS-13 on US soil? Meanwhile, just down the road in Virginia, we have this story, which Leah mentioned yesterday:

SCOOP: Per federal source, the suspect arrested in Manassas, VA for allegedly abducting a teen girl walking to a bus stop & impersonating a police officer is a Peruvian illegal alien who was caught at the AZ border last December & released into the U.S. https://t.co/OucsNhHrW1 pic.twitter.com/6BtUo82Mdz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 8, 2024



The man was encountered, "vetted" and released at our Southern border late last year. Months later, he was impersonating a police officer while abducting a minor female on her way to the bus. (This is, of course, entirely separate from the multiple recent incidents involving groups of migrants trying to force their way onto school buses in Southern California). Out in Colorado, Fox is reporting that four illegal immigrants and gang members who've been arrested in connection with an attempted murder were all encountered, "vetted" and released at the Southern border under the Biden-Harris administration. "ICE confirms to Fox News that all four of the known and suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested by police in Aurora, CO in connection to a shooting/attempted murder in July are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught and released at the TX border by the Biden admin." Some details:

Jhonnardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, who @JennieSTaer reports is a “shot caller” of the gang known as “Cookie”, was apprehended by Border Patrol in Del Rio sector on 10/2/2022, and he was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear. Jhonnarty De Jesus Pacheco-Chirinos was also apprehended by Border Patrol in Del Rio sector on 10/2/2022 and released into the U.S. with a notice to appear. He was terminated from ICE’s Supervision Appearance Program as an absconder when he failed to report to an ICE office. Nixon Jose Azuaje Perez was apprehended by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX on 8/22/2023 and was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear and paroled into the country. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities. Dixon Jose Azuaje Perez was also apprehended by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX on 8/22/2023, was given a notice to appear, and was released/paroled into the U.S. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities.

It gets worse, under Colorado's 'sanctuary' policies:

Both charged with evidence tampering after attempted murder. The Biden-Harris administration believes they are seeking asylum. https://t.co/EjBTs0oTzz — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 7, 2024

Venezuelan brothers Dixon Azuaje-Perez, 20, and Nixon Azuaje-Perez, 19, who are charged with trying to tamper with evidence in the July 28 shooting, were sprung after posting $1,000 bond — and despite Immigration and Customs Enforcement issuing a detainer for their arrests, sources said...Aurora Police Department confirmed to The Post that the two “are no longer in custody.” Homeland Security sources told The Post that the brothers entered the US on Aug. 22, 2023 at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, using the CBP One app, even though they lacked proper documents to be allowed in. Instead, they claimed to be seeking asylum and were ushered through, sources said. “Sanctuary cities do not protect United States citizens, they only protect criminals,” said former Denver ICE director John Fabbricatore, who is running for Congress in Colorado. “As we see in this case, where two individuals that were let in on the CBP One app were involved in a shooting and were released due to sanctuary policy, and ICE was not notified. Two men who will go back into the community and potentially commit more crimes.”



Within hours of their entry into the US, the siblings were released and believed to be en route to New York — where they told federal authorities they were headed. But the brothers were instead turned up in the sanctuary city of Aurora, where Tren de Aragua members have been taking over whole apartment complexes and terrorizing residents with violent crime...The Biden administration began using the CBP One app for asylum seekers in January 2023 in anticipation of the end of the Trump-era expulsion COVID-era order known as Title 42. Migrants then began using the app to book entry appointments while in Mexico, with the intention that they wouldn’t be exploited by cartels or expose themselves to danger by coming illegally. However, sources say no extra vetting is involved. “There’s hardly any vetting done with that app. So it doesn’t surprise me that gang members get in so easily and frequently,” a source told The Post. The app allows 1,450 migrants to enter the US each day by availing themselves at ports of entry in Mexico.

These illegal immigrants would be categorized separately from "border encounters," because they came in quasi-legally under the Biden-Harris CBP One app system for "asylum seekers." At first, I thought this incident stemmed from the same Denver-area armed robbery and assault incident involving four illegal immigrant gang members that we'd previously mentioned, in which the group pistol-whipped employees of a jewlery store. No, that was a separate crime, featuring a different foursome of illegal immigrant gang members:

Four Venezuelan migrants believed to have links to the notorious prison gang Tren de Aragua were indicted Wednesday in the violent armed robbery of a Denver jewelry store — including two migrants who have previously been arrested in other states, The Post can reveal. Three of the alleged gangbangers — Oswaldo Lozada-Solis, 23, Jesus Daniel Lara Del Toro, 20, and Jean Franco Torres-Roman, 21 — were charged with armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. The fourth migrant, Edwuimar Nazareth Colina-Romero, 18, was charged with transporting stolen goods and possession of stolen goods. The charges stem from a June 25 robbery in which two female staffers at Joyeria El Ruby Jewelry Store were pistol-whipped and threatened with death.

Two of these charged assailants, in addition to entering the country unlawfully, were also arrested for other crimes in two other sanctuary jurisdictions -- New York and Chicago. Thanks to pro-illegal immigration and pro-crime 'sanctuary' policies, they were free to make their way to yet another sanctuary city to commit more crimes. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are ardent defenders of 'sanctuary' policies. No wonder hardened gang-bangers feel emboldened to exploit our laws and border to come here, with an expectation of relative impunity for other criminal activity. And it's not just major cities facing the fallout:

NEW: Police in Prairie du Chien, a small city in rural Wisconsin w/ a population of just 5,400, announce the arrest of a suspected Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member who allegedly violently and sexually attacked a woman & injured a juvenile in the process. ICE now involved. pic.twitter.com/aUx8PkPhnx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 6, 2024



Every state is effectively a border state. But by all means, Democrats, keep screaming 'racism' at anyone who views as unacceptable ten million illegal crossings, two million known got-aways, and a crime wave from people with no legal right to be in the United States:

Rep. @danielsgoldman: Republicans want to close the border because "they do not want people who are not white to come into this country. It’s plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/2WEoF9Q88E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2024