Tipsheet

Watch: Biden Makes Quite the Unbelievable Claims on Cancer

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 25, 2023 8:35 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Tuesday was a weird, busy day for President Joe Biden. After nearly flubbing Emmett Till's name while giving remarks for a national monument proclamation, the president addressed mental health at another event. It was there when his remarks raised eyebrows, as he made quite some remarkable claims about supposedly ending cancer. 

"'If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do?' I said, 'I’d cure cancer.' And they looked at me like, 'Why cancer?' Because no one thinks we can. That’s why. And we can. We ended cancer as we know it," the president mumbled, very much sounding and looking like the oldest president we've ever had.

What's even more noteworthy is that the White House transcript does not reflect Biden saying as much, not even with a correction. According to the official transcript, the president said "we can end cancer as we know it," though that's clearly not what others heard.

The remarks were part of Biden's discussion on "the Unity Agenda," which he claimed "is made up of four big things to — that we’re going to do together as a nation." The four points were all to do with health and included addressing cancer, veterans care, the opioid epidemic, and mental health. It's nevertheless ironic that the president would be talking about "unity" and what "we're going to do together as a nation" in some of our most partisan and most polarized days as a country, with he and his party helping stoke divisions. 

"Cancer" is currently trending on Twitter in response to the president's wild claims, with our friends at Twitchy highlighting some of the best responses. Many called on fact-checkers to weigh in.

Former Congressional candidate and consultant Christian Collins included such a claim when tweeting out a whole host of other issues Biden has lied about.

Tuesday is not the only time that Biden has dumbfounded people when talking about cancer, though. Last July, while announcing executive orders on climate change, the president claimed that he, "and so damn many other people have cancer," which he blamed on "the oil slick" on the window. 

The president had another gaffe in the same address, by claiming that "we have over 100 people dead," when he really meant to say "1 million." The White House transcript acknowledged and corrected that mistake, at least.


