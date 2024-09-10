Here's What Left a CNN Host Stunned Regarding Kamala Harris' Record

It’s not like we didn’t warn everyone that Kamala Harris was politically unspooled. She’s also unqualified to be president and exhibits an appalling shallowness regarding the issues—all confirmed by her aversion to the press. If questions about her agenda for America, should she enter the White House scare you, you can’t be president. If that ever happens, we should all kill ourselves. The woman is a left-wing loon, which isn’t a new story, which makes this CNN segment more entertaining. There were debates in 2020. We all saw ‘Krazy Kamala’ during that cycle, a woman so out of her depth that her campaign imploded before voting began.

The constant prevarication concerning the media has led to moments like this, where other people get to define your candidacy. This is a characteristic of losing campaigns that date back to Barry Goldwater—it likely stretches back further, but let’s remain in the modern era.

Harris had a laundry list of issues and was way outside the mainstream, but she didn’t want to discuss it. So, the GOP and friendly news outlets have unearthed her past positions. For CNN’s Erin Burnett, some of these policy positions floored her, and all this dropped hours before Harris took the debate stage against Donald Trump. Of the many issues, Burnett seemed aghast that the vice president backed taxpayer-funded genital mutilation surgeries for illegal aliens.

“Taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants? She actually said she supported that,” said a stunned Burnett.

Yeah, folks, Harris is nuts.