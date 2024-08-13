LIVE RESULTS: Voters Make Their Primary Election Decisions in Four States

It's Tuesday night, and that means Primary Night in America! This week, voters will head to the polls in four states: Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

We're dealing with multiple time zones and polls will be closing at various times. Vermont will be the first state to see its polls close. There are plenty of statewide races, including the gubernatorial primary to see which Democrat will face Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November, who is running unopposed in his primary. Decision Desk HQ refers to Scott as the "uber-popular incumbent."

Next will be Connecticut, where we have primary races for the House and Senate. If there's a competitive 2024 race out of the Constitution State, it's in the 5th Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is running unopposed in her primary and Republican George Logan is also running unopposed. Decision Desk HQ regards the race as a "Likely Democratic" one.

Polls will close in Minnesota and Wisconsin at the same time on Tuesday night. Minnesota gives us the race to watch of the night, as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of the 5th Congressional District faces a primary challenge from former Councilman Don Samuels once again. Samuels lost to Omar by less than 2,500 votes in 2022.

Missouri gave us the race to watch of the night last week when Democratic Rep. Cori Bush lost her primary to DA Wesley Bell. She was the second Squad member to lose her primary after Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) lost to Westchester County Executive George Latimer in June. Omar could be the third.

Decision Desk HQ notes Omar is "getting another strong primary challenge," though the forecaster notes that she "seems to be in a better position this go around."

StopAntisemitisism, which has highlighted and spoken out against Omar's antisemitism and anti-Israel comments, has pointed out that Republicans and Independents can vote in this open primary.

There are also races for the Minnesota State Supreme Court and Minnesota Court of Appeals.

In Wisconsin, there are plenty of races at the state and federal levels. Although he's not running unopposed, Republican Eric Hovde is largely expected to win the nomination to face Senator Tammy Baldwin in November, a vulnerable Democratic incumbent. Hovde has been endorsed by former and potentially future President Donald Trump and also spoke at the RNC last month in Milwaukee. Baldwin is running unopposed.

Wisconsin will be a state to watch overall in November when it comes to the presidential race, which is regarded as a "Toss-Up," as well as when it comes to this Senate race, which is regarded as "Lean Democratic."

We'll also get a better idea of who will replace former Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher in the 8th Congressional District after leaving in April. Because of the timing of when he left and state law, the district has gone without a representative and will go without one until after the November election. Although it's a heavily Republican district, the Republican nominee will not run unopposed this year in the general election, as Democrat Kristin Lyerly is running. Tony Wied, who has been endorsed by Trump, is considered the favorite to win.

Voters in the Badger State will also vote on two ballot questions: the "Prohibit Legislature from Delegating Appropriations Power Amendment" and the "Require Legislative Approval for State Expenditure of Federal Funds Amendment."

We're partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most up-to-date election results, which you can find below. To see different House races, hit the dropdown button "Change Race."

Vermont — polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET

Connecticut — polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota — polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

Wisconsin — polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

