LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 25, 2024 7:15 PM
Voters in Colorado, New York, and Utah cast ballots for primary elections on Tuesday — along with some South Carolinians voting in a handful of runoff elections — to lock in their picks who will face off in November's general election just more than 130 days away. 

Two of the must-watch contests are happening on opposite sides of the country. In New York, the Democrat primary for the 16th Congressional District has incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman — a squad member who has struggled to demonstrate his ability to open doors without setting off fire alarms — fighting an uphill battle for renomination against Westchester County Executive George Latimer who leads Bowman both in fundraising and recent polls. 

Out west in Utah, the Republican U.S. Senate primary will see GOP voters select their candidate to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney. A relatively crowded field has U.S. Rep. John Curtis, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, and former state House Speaker Brad Wilson competing for the nomination. Staggs drew endorsements from former President Donald Trump, the Utah Republican Party, and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) while Wilson was endorsed by Utah Governor Spencer Cox and has a $1 million+ fundraising advantage over the rest of the field. 

Other races to keep an eye on include: the Democrat primary in New York's First Congressional District where former CNN commentator John Avlon is looking to defeat Nancy Goroff for a shot at heading to D.C. in January; Colorado's Fourth Congressional District GOP primary where Rep. Lauren Boebert faces a challenge to her renomination but is heavily favored to prevail; the Republican primary for Utah's First Congressional District pits incumbent Rep. Blake Moore against challenger Paul Miller; and Utah's GOP gubernatorial primary has the incumbent, Spencer Cox, facing a challenge from Phil Lyman. 

As always, Townhall has live-updating results from all of Tuesday's elections below via our elections partner Decision Desk HQ. 

NEW YORK — polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

SOUTH CAROLINA — polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET

COLORADO — polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

UTAH — polls close at 10:00 p.m. ET


