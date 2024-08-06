LIVE RESULTS: Voters Head to the Polls for Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington Primaries

It's Tuesday night, and that means Primary Night in America! This week, voters will head to the polls in four states: Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington.

While Kansas has four congressional districts, there's a particularly crowded primary to replace Republican Rep. Jacob LaTurner in the 2nd Congressional District. He announced in April that he would not seek reelection.

While there are two Democrats running for the seat, there are five Republicans running to replace LaTurner in this race that's considered to be "Safe" or "Solid Republican."

Missouri has perhaps the race to watch tonight, as Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), a member of The Squad, could lose her primary to DA Wesley Bell in Missouri's 1st Congressional District. There's also three other challengers running against Bush. Just as we saw with soon-to-be former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), another member of The Squad with his primary from late June, Bush has been targeted by pro-Israel groups such as AIPAC and DMFI for her anti-Israel stance.

The Show-Me State has plenty of other races, from U.S. Senate, to governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, and attorney general. There are also ballot questions regarding "Property Tax Exemption for Childcare Establishments Measure" (Amendment 1) and to "Allow Legislature to Require a City to Increase Funding without State Reimbursement for a Police Force Established by State Board Measure" (Amendment 4).

Although Republican Sen. Josh Hawley does not face a primary challenger, there are four Democrats running to face him in November.

The gubernatorial race may be another one to watch, given there are five Republicans running, with former and potentially future President Donald Trump having endorsed three candidates.

Michigan is just now finally having its primary, though we should know who the Republican and Democratic nominees will be not long after the polls close at 8:00p.m. ET in most of the state, but 9:00p.m. ET in other parts which go by Central Time.

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is considered the heavy favorite to win her party's nomination, while former Rep. Mike Rogers is heavily favored to win the Republican nomination. This is an open seat due to Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow's retirement.

Washington has plenty of statewide races, where they use a jungle primary system. We could thus see a Democrat facing another Democrat in the general election, for instance. There's also non-party affiliation candidates.

The race to watch in the Evergreen State is the 3rd Congressional District, where Joe Kent is running once again. He managed to unseat former Republican Rep. Jaime Lynn Herrera Beutler in 2022, who was then the incumbent, but ultimately lost to now Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

We're partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most up-to-date election results, which you can find below. To see different House races, hit the dropdown button "Change Race."

Kansas — polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

Missouri — polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

Michigan — most polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET, some parts of the state are open until 9:00 p.m. ET.

Washington — polls close at 11:00 p.m. ET

