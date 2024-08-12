Did KJP Just Accidentally Blow Up a Kamala Harris Talking Point?
FBI Investigating After the Trump Campaign Was Hacked

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 12, 2024 6:45 PM
Over the weekend, the Trump campaign revealed that they had been hacked, a move being blamed on Iran. The Hill is reporting that the FBI is now investigating the matter, though the agency also declined to answer other questions.

As report mentioned:

The FBI on Monday confirmed it was launching an investigation after the Trump campaign said it was hacked and some of its internal documents were leaked.

“We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter,” the agency said in an email, declining to respond to other questions from The Hill.

A Friday report from Microsoft pinned the blame for the hack on Iran, declining at the time to identify the Trump campaign as the target.

The report also further mentioned further down how this is a changed narrative about the hack:

The confirmation of the investigation is a shift for the FBI, which said over the weekend only that it was aware of the hacking allegations through news reports.

U.S. agencies have thus far failed to comment on the claims that Iran was responsible for the hack, even as recent intelligence community reports have noted growing Iranian efforts to influence the U.S. election.

On Monday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby also issued warnings about Iran. "This is something we’ve raised for some time, raised concerns that Iranian cyber actors have been seeking to influence elections around the world including those happening in the United States," he said. "These latest attempts to interfere in US elections is nothing new for the Iranian regime which from our vantage point has attempted to undermine democracies for many years now."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was not able to speak much further about the issue when she was asked about Iran's involvement during Monday's briefing.

"So, look, I would have to refer you to the Department of--of Justice and the FBI on that particular questions," she offered, repeating such a point when pointing out as part of her response that "I would have to refer you to the Department of Justice and FBI. I cannot comment on the veracity of the claims that Iran was involved." 

Jean-Pierre also tried to claim that "our efforts to protect our elections have grown significantly over the years, even as the threat landscape has become increasingly complicated."

There's also been concerns that Iran will attack Israel and could do so this week. 

