Hillary Clinton, Are You Kidding Me With This Op-Ed?

You don’t even need to read it, folks. Hillary Rodham Clinton, a two-time presidential loser, had some thoughts on the Signal story. To recap, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz discussed anti-Houthi operations on Signal, an encrypted, government-approved messenger app, which accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg who exaggerated its contents, alleging classified war plans were discussed. That’s a lie. Goldberg is a known anti-Trump fabulist. Was it an unforced error? Sure, and the consequences were days of annoying distractions and hysterics from the liberal media.

Hillary Clinton decided to weigh in, not on just the Signal story, but how the Trump administration is going—lady, no one cares. Even if you struck chords with Democrats, they don’t want you around. They certainly don’t want the Bidens around either. Also, you’re the last person who should be delivering lectures on supposed disclosures of sensitive information, Ms. Clinton. This latest op-ed is painfully transparent in its intentions (via NYT):

If you think that’s bad Hillary, you should hear what a former Sec of State did on purpose https://t.co/QnpzaWUuQI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 30, 2025

It’s not the hypocrisy that bothers me; it’s the stupidity. We’re all shocked — shocked! — that President Trump and his team don’t actually care about protecting classified information or federal record retention laws. But we knew that already. What’s much worse is that top Trump administration officials put our troops in jeopardy by sharing military plans on a commercial messaging app and unwittingly invited a journalist into the chat. That’s dangerous. And it’s just dumb. This is the latest in a string of self-inflicted wounds by the new administration that are squandering America’s strength and threatening our national security. Firing hundreds of federal workers charged with protecting our nation’s nuclear weapons is also dumb. So is shutting down efforts to fight pandemics just as a deadly Ebola outbreak is spreading in Africa. It makes no sense to purge talented generals, diplomats and spies at a time when rivals like China and Russia are trying to expand their global reach. In a dangerous and complex world, it’s not enough to be strong. You must also be smart. As secretary of state during the Obama administration, I argued for smart power, integrating the hard power of our military with the soft power of our diplomacy, development assistance, economic might and cultural influence. None of those tools can do the job alone. Together, they make America a superpower. The Trump approach is dumb power. Instead of a strong America using all our strengths to lead the world and confront our adversaries, Mr. Trump’s America will be increasingly blind and blundering, feeble and friendless. Let’s start with the military, because that’s what he claims to care about. Don’t let the swagger fool you. Mr. Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (of group chat fame) are apparently more focused on performative fights over wokeness than preparing for real fights with America’s adversaries… […] I visited 112 countries and traveled nearly one million miles as America’s top diplomat, and I have seen how valuable it is for our country to be represented on the ground in far-flung places. The U.S. military has long understood that our forces must be forward deployed in order to project American power and respond quickly to crises. The same is true of our diplomats. Our embassies are our eyes and ears informing policy decisions back home. They are launchpads for operations that keep us safe and prosperous, from training foreign counterterrorism forces to helping U.S. companies enter new markets. […] All of this is both dumb and dangerous. And I haven’t even gotten to the damage Mr. Trump is doing by cozying up to dictators like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, blowing up our alliances — force multipliers that extend our reach and share our burdens — and trashing our moral influence by undermining the rule of law at home.

It's a recycling of old Russian collusion hoax theater, and the grumblings of a woman who still has not gotten over losing in 2016. No one cares that you visited over 100 countries, lady. The Obama foreign policy allowed Russia to annex Crimea and Syria’s Bashar al-Assad to gas his own people without consequences. Most of this reads with a “look what you missed out on” theme: lady, no one wanted you to be president, that’s why you lost. You thought you’d inherit the political power of the Obama coalition, but young people liked Bernie Sanders more. Also, in 2025, that coalition is dead, as more young people have become MAGA Republicans—Gen Z is trending to be the most conservative youth voter bloc in 50 years.

Also, you were reckless as secretary of state: you had a private email server from which you conducted all official State business that wasn’t secured. It was infiltrated by foreign adversaries. Classified information was shared through this system. You lied about this system being approved by the State Department, per the inspector general report, and if you had asked, they would have rejected this insane workaround. You deleted 30,000 emails under federal subpoena. The Signal chats were not classified and weren’t under a court order to be turned over, Clinton. So, yeah, your saga about divulging classified information and being reckless with state secrets is still worse. You’re the worst, and Trump beating you in 2016 saved the country.

Give it a rest, lady. You’re never going to be president, but you did get a lot of money from speaking engagements and that slush fund called the Clinton Foundation.

Go away.