Would You Stop Dooming, Republicans?
Axios Steps on a Rake Going After Trump for Using the Term 'Black...
How Some Reacted to Trump's Visit to Black Journalists' Conference Is What You'd...
The DEI Attack on Kamala May Not Work... But Don't Forget This Crucial...
Kamala Harris Was a Trainwreck When Greeting Americans Recently Freed From Russia
Acting Secret Service Director Faces Fire, Congressional Grandstanding, and Crucial Questi...
Another Boxer Who Failed a Gender Test Competed Against a Woman at the...
Apparently, Kamala Harris Really Doesn't Want You 'Speaking Merry Christmas'
An Illegal Alien Allegedly Threw Her Newborn Baby Into a Dumpster
Kamala: I've Always Supported a Total Government Takeover of Healthcare, and Kudos to...
The July Jobs Report Has Dropped
Kamala Harris Made a Telling Slip-Up at Sheila Jackson Lee’s Funeral
What Do Americans Think of Kamala Harris' VP Choices?
Americans Freed by Russia Arrive Back in the U.S.
Tipsheet

Here's How the Biden Administration Is Gleefully Spinning Remarks on Prisoner Exchange

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 02, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke about the release of American prisoners held unjustly in Russia. They have since made it back home, though the president, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, made some truly bizarre remarks when welcoming them.

Advertisement

A particularly egregious moment from Thursday afternoon came when a reporter pointed out to Biden how "President Trump has said repeatedly that he could have gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange," also asking, "what do you say to that?"

Wearing a giant smirk on his face as the question was being asked, Biden wondered, "Why didn’t he do it when he was president," and then walked off, giving a thumbs up as he did so. The president made such a move even as reporters were still calling out their questions.

While CNN was covering the remarks, Dana Bash thought it was somehow appropriate to call Biden's response a "mic drop."

"I think that was what they call a 'mic drop' moment," Bash offered. It's definitely worth asking who is they?

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates was all too excited to share the clip, though there were thousands of replies and hundreds of quoted reports pointing out how outrageous such a point was. Brett T at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best ones. 

Recommended

Apparently, Kamala Harris Really Doesn't Want You 'Speaking Merry Christmas' Guy Benson
Advertisement

Bash and Bates miss a crucial point, though, with such a clip, which is that two out of the three prisoners released were detained during the Biden presidency. Further, when he was president, Trump did have a good track record of getting American prisoners released.

As smug as such a response is, it's also par for the course when it comes to Biden and this administration. From Biden walking off, to the mainstream media's fawning over it, the factual holes in it, and casting blame elsewhere, we've seen this all before.

Nick Arama, writing about Biden's remarks for our sister site at RedState, had the perfect description with his headline of "Biden Thinks He Delivered Mic Drop Response on Russian Prisoner Deal. Instead, He Trips Over the Facts."

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Apparently, Kamala Harris Really Doesn't Want You 'Speaking Merry Christmas' Guy Benson
Kamala Harris Was a Trainwreck When Greeting Americans Recently Freed From Russia Matt Vespa
Axios Steps on a Rake Going After Trump for Using the Term 'Black Jobs' Matt Vespa
How Some Reacted to Trump's Visit to Black Journalists' Conference Is What You'd Expect Matt Vespa
Another Boxer Who Failed a Gender Test Competed Against a Woman at the Olympics Madeline Leesman
Kamala: I've Always Supported a Total Government Takeover of Healthcare, and Kudos to Bernie Sanders Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Apparently, Kamala Harris Really Doesn't Want You 'Speaking Merry Christmas' Guy Benson
Advertisement