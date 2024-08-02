Here's How the Biden Administration Is Gleefully Spinning Remarks on Prisoner Exchange

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke about the release of American prisoners held unjustly in Russia. They have since made it back home, though the president, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, made some truly bizarre remarks when welcoming them.

A particularly egregious moment from Thursday afternoon came when a reporter pointed out to Biden how "President Trump has said repeatedly that he could have gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange," also asking, "what do you say to that?"

Wearing a giant smirk on his face as the question was being asked, Biden wondered, "Why didn’t he do it when he was president," and then walked off, giving a thumbs up as he did so. The president made such a move even as reporters were still calling out their questions.

REPORTER: "President Trump has said repeatedly that he could've gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange..."



BIDEN: "Why didn't he do it when he was president?"



(Two of the three Americans were wrongfully detained during Biden's presidency) pic.twitter.com/jGDPtM3Pya — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2024

While CNN was covering the remarks, Dana Bash thought it was somehow appropriate to call Biden's response a "mic drop."

"I think that was what they call a 'mic drop' moment," Bash offered. It's definitely worth asking who is they?

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates was all too excited to share the clip, though there were thousands of replies and hundreds of quoted reports pointing out how outrageous such a point was. Brett T at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best ones.

Bash and Bates miss a crucial point, though, with such a clip, which is that two out of the three prisoners released were detained during the Biden presidency. Further, when he was president, Trump did have a good track record of getting American prisoners released.

As smug as such a response is, it's also par for the course when it comes to Biden and this administration. From Biden walking off, to the mainstream media's fawning over it, the factual holes in it, and casting blame elsewhere, we've seen this all before.

Nick Arama, writing about Biden's remarks for our sister site at RedState, had the perfect description with his headline of "Biden Thinks He Delivered Mic Drop Response on Russian Prisoner Deal. Instead, He Trips Over the Facts."