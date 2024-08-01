How Do We Stop Americans From Being Taken by 'Abductor States'? Just Wait Until You Hear Biden's Answer.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Marine veteran Paul Whelan would be released as part of a large-scale prisoner swap among Russia, the United States, and Germany.

As Leah mentioned, Gershkovich, who was arrested last year while reporting in the country, was sentenced on July 19 to 16 years in prison on espionage charges. The U.S. government and The Wall Street Journal denied the accusations, saying the 32-year-old had been “wrongfully detained.” Whelan, who was detained in 2018, had also been serving a 16-year prison sentence on espionage claims, which he and the U.S. vigorously denied.

President Joe Biden issued remarks about the swap from the White House on Thursday.

“Earlier today, they were flown to Turkey. And soon, they’ll be wheels up on their way home to see their families,” Biden said. “The deal that made this possible was the feat of diplomacy and friendship. Multiple countries helped get this done. They joined difficult, complex negotiations at my request…all told, Russia’s released 16 prisoners. Eight Russians being held in the West will be sent home as well. These 16 prisoners from Russia…include four Americans, five Germans, seven Russian citizens who are political prisoners in their own country,” Biden said.

“For anyone who questions if allies matter, they do,” Biden said.

After Biden’s remarks, Biden said that he would not speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

REPORTER: "President Trump has said repeatedly that he could've gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange..."



BIDEN: "Why didn't he do it when he was president?"



(Two of the three Americans were wrongfully detained during Biden's presidency) pic.twitter.com/jGDPtM3Pya — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2024

Another reporter asked Biden how America should stop “abductor states” from taking more Americans in a ploy to get their own prisoners back in return.

“How do you keep countries, these so-called ‘abductor states’ from simply taking more Americans in order to get more of their prisoners home. How do you end these perverse incentives?” he asked.

“Advising people not to go certain places,” Biden said in response. “Tell ‘em what’s at risk, what’s at stake.”