Americans Freed by Russia Arrive Back In the U.S.

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 02, 2024 12:27 AM
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greeted the three Americans who were freed by Russia in a prisoner swap on Thursday night at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. 

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, American veteran Paul Whelan, and Alsu Kurmasheva arrived back on U.S. soil for the first time in months. They were welcomed home by their family members and about a dozen Wall Street Journal employees. 

As part of the deal the U.S. made with Moscow, the country agreed to release 16 prisoners in exchange for the Western countries releasing eight Russians. The prisoners were traded on a tarmac in Ankara, Turkey, before boarding their flight to the U.S. 

Biden and Harris approached the Americans on the tarmac: the 81-year-old senile man and an incompetent woman handled the situation just as expected. 

Harris called the prisoner exchange "an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy" despite critics arguing that the U.S. shouldn't have to make a deal to get its citizens back. 

After the Americans exited the plane, Biden spoke to reporters, saying he was "satisfied" that the prisoners made it home. 

"Stop," Biden responded after a reporter asked the president what he'd like to say to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "There’s nothing beyond our capacity when we act together...Nothing…We’re the United States of America." 

