Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency...
Radio Host Got Brutally Honest on Why Black Voters Never Really Liked Kamala...
CNN's Harry Enten Breaks Down the Biden-Harris Switcheroo
Democrat Lies And Incompetence Make Conspiracy Theories Great Again
'Party of Hypocrites': Black Lives Matter Is Mad at the DNC for Its...
Musk Responds to Report Claiming He's Donating Huge Monthly Sum to Pro-Trump Super...
After Assassination Attempt, One Feature About Trump's Rallies May Change
After Writing Viral Op-ed Calling on Biden to Step Aside, George Clooney Issues...
You Knew Democrats Were Going to Roll Out This Narrative Once Biden Exited...
Democrats Learned the Wrong Lesson From the Attempted Assassination of President Trump
Chuck Schumer Finally Endorsed Kamala Harris and What a Mess It Was
Roll Tape: Radical Leftist Kamala Harris, in Her Own Words
California Kamala: a Calamity for Our Country
Ending the FTC’s War on Consumers
Tipsheet

Tlaib Wants Netanyahu Turned Over to ICC During His US Trip

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 24, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is calling for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu as the Israeli prime minister is in Washington on Wednesday to address a joint session of Congress.

Advertisement

“Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” the progressive Democrat claimed in a statement. “It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court.”

Tlaib’s statement points to U.S. funding to Israel, totaling more than $141 billion since 1948. Included in that figure is $17.9 billion that has gone to the nation since October, though she never cites Hamas' attack as the reason. 

Recommended

Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency That Makes You Ask Who's in Charge Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Make no mistake: this event is a celebration of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians,” her statement continued. “It is a sad day for our democracy when my colleagues will smile for a photo op with a man who is actively committing genocide. It is hypocritical to claim to be concerned about the massive death toll of innocent civilians, and then turn around and welcome the person responsible for these war crimes to our Capitol. Their silence is betrayal, and history will remember them accordingly. Our government must stop supporting and funding this genocide now.”

In November, the House voted to censure Tlaib, 234-188, over her Israel rhetoric. 

Tags: RASHIDA TLAIB ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency That Makes You Ask Who's in Charge Matt Vespa
Radio Host Got Brutally Honest on Why Black Voters Never Really Liked Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Kimberly Cheatle Bolts From Secret Service As GOP Senator Posts New Bodycam Footage From Rooftop Matt Vespa
Biden Gone, Democrats Rally Around Worst Possible Candidate Byron York
The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption Matt Vespa
President Oliver? John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency That Makes You Ask Who's in Charge Matt Vespa
Advertisement