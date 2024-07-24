Tlaib Wants Netanyahu Turned Over to ICC During His US Trip

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is calling for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu as the Israeli prime minister is in Washington on Wednesday to address a joint session of Congress.

“Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” the progressive Democrat claimed in a statement. “It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court.”

Tlaib’s statement points to U.S. funding to Israel, totaling more than $141 billion since 1948. Included in that figure is $17.9 billion that has gone to the nation since October, though she never cites Hamas' attack as the reason.

“Make no mistake: this event is a celebration of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians,” her statement continued. “It is a sad day for our democracy when my colleagues will smile for a photo op with a man who is actively committing genocide. It is hypocritical to claim to be concerned about the massive death toll of innocent civilians, and then turn around and welcome the person responsible for these war crimes to our Capitol. Their silence is betrayal, and history will remember them accordingly. Our government must stop supporting and funding this genocide now.”

In November, the House voted to censure Tlaib, 234-188, over her Israel rhetoric.