Here’s What Joe Scarborough Now Says About Biden Staying in the Race

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough used to be one of President Joe Biden's most ardent supporters. He and his co-hosts of "Morning Joe" have called out those who would dare to voice concerns. Now, however, it seems even Joe Scarborough is changing his tune.

Advertisement

On Thursday morning's episode of "Morning Joe," the co-host went on what the New York Post called "a lengthy spiel" about the state of the race. As the piece mentioned:

“This is not going to end well if it continues to drag out,” Scarborough said during a lengthy spiel on his “Morning Joe” talk show. Scarborough, who has staunchly defended the 81-year-old president in recent weeks despite the mounting calls for him to step aside, called on those closest to Biden to help him “do the right thing.” “It’s really incumbent on people that are around Joe Biden to step up at this point and help the president and help the man they love and do the right thing,” he said. “The anger I hear are at the people that are keeping him in a bubble or who may have their own interests, some financial, in keeping him in the race. That is the real anger,” Scarborough continued. “It is widespread. Joe Biden deserves better. He deserves better than he is getting from those closest to him.” Scarborough said members of Congress are worried they are going to lose the House and the Senate, adding that Biden’s numbers are heading down in swing states and top fundraisers are telling the president that Dem donors have “all gone away.”

Scarborough also mentioned his own connections to the Biden family, as if that wasn't already so well-known. Given that he and his wife, fellow co-host Mika Brzezinksi, are so close to the president and his family, the focus should also perhaps be on calling on his family to let him stand aside.

When calls came in for Biden to withdraw from the race after his disastrous debate performance on June 27, it was reported that First Lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden were those keeping the president from stepping side. There's also the feud that the first lady has with Vice President Kamala Harris that reportedly may be playing a role.

There's been an increasing amount of top Democrats who have called on Biden to step aside, with reports about those at the top like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). The party has also delayed plans for nominating Biden virtually.

The president himself recently revealed in an interview with BET that he would consider withdrawing due to "a medical condition." He tested positive for COVID on Wednesday and had to cancel events.

As Madeline also covered on Thursday, a report from Axios indicates Biden may be dropping out this weekend.

Advertisement

That disastrous debate happened three weeks ago now, and the Post also highlighted how Brzezinksi still defended Biden the morning after. "I still believe in Joe Biden," Brzesinksi still insisted on the episode the morning following the debate. "I’ve learned that counting him out is always a mistake and doing that now could be catastrophic for our country." She also spoke out against reports on concerns with Biden that have turned out to be true.

This was hardly the only defense of Biden that has come back to bite "Morning Joe." Not long after the debate took place, Matt pointed to several examples of how the co-hosts have defended the president for months, and in some of the most condescending ways imaginable.

Biden called into "Morning Joe" earlier this month to try to defend remaining in the race, though like other attempts for him to do so, it turned out to be a disaster.