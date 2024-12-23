Pete Hegseth Reveals What Trump Said to Him When He Was Nominated to...
Kathy Hochul Takes a Victory Lap Over NYC Subway Safety Just as a Woman Is Burned Alive

December 23, 2024
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted about how she’s worked hard to make the New York City Subway safer. She forgot that the Big Apple is still awash with illegal alien criminal scum, one of which murdered a woman by setting her on fire. The governor’s tweet aged like milk, while incoming Border Czar Tom Homan identified the man responsible for the crime. Yes, he’s an illegal from Guatemala named Sebastian Zapeta (via NY Post):

A migrant from Guatemala has been arrested for allegedly lighting a sleeping subway rider on fire in Brooklyn on Sunday morning — then watching as his innocent victim burned to death in what the New York’s top cop called “one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit.”

The savage killing — which happened at about 7:30 a.m. on an idling F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station — shocked commuters, MTA workers and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who said Sunday that the heinous crime “took the life of an innocent New Yorker.” 

“As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was in a seated position at the end of a subway car … and used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds,” Tisch said at a press conference. 

Patrolling cops smelled and saw the smoke, then found the flame-covered woman, the commissioner said.  

They extinguished the blaze, but the woman died at the scene.

 Horrifying video obtained by The Post showed the suspect calmly looking on as flames consumed the still-unidentified woman, who stood inside the open subway car doors. 

Why were people not doing anything to help? Two words: Daniel Penny. Those who would’ve intervened risked being charged with second-degree murder because that’s what New York DAs do; coddle the criminals and punish the law-abiding. Watch this guy get released on bail.

Also, what is this, New York Daily News? Thank you, Community Notes:

