Kathy Hochul Takes a Victory Lap Over NYC Subway Safety Just as a Woman Is Burned Alive

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted about how she’s worked hard to make the New York City Subway safer. She forgot that the Big Apple is still awash with illegal alien criminal scum, one of which murdered a woman by setting her on fire. The governor’s tweet aged like milk, while incoming Border Czar Tom Homan identified the man responsible for the crime. Yes, he’s an illegal from Guatemala named Sebastian Zapeta (via NY Post):
A migrant from Guatemala has been arrested for allegedly lighting a sleeping subway rider on fire in Brooklyn on Sunday morning — then watching as his innocent victim burned to death in what the New York’s top cop called “one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit.”
The savage killing — which happened at about 7:30 a.m. on an idling F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station — shocked commuters, MTA workers and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who said Sunday that the heinous crime “took the life of an innocent New Yorker.”
“As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was in a seated position at the end of a subway car … and used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds,” Tisch said at a press conference.
Patrolling cops smelled and saw the smoke, then found the flame-covered woman, the commissioner said.
They extinguished the blaze, but the woman died at the scene.
Horrifying video obtained by The Post showed the suspect calmly looking on as flames consumed the still-unidentified woman, who stood inside the open subway car doors.
Recommended
Additional images of the suspect who allegedly set a woman on fire at NYC Subway and then sat across the platform and watched her burn. https://t.co/U9shP3x3Qy pic.twitter.com/EfifoCJ7LV— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 22, 2024
Same day pic.twitter.com/yi4d4ypE8k— John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 22, 2024
A woman was set on fire and burned alive on the subway today, Kathy. https://t.co/B2xXZehoj0— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 23, 2024
He has been identified by @TomHoman_ as Sebastian Zapeta, an illegal alien from Guatemala. https://t.co/L1qypQkobh— Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) December 22, 2024
Kathy Hochul posted this video *yesterday* boasting about how she made the subway safer.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 23, 2024
*Today* a woman was burned alive on the subway, another individual was stabbed to death, while another is in the hospital with injuries.
Great job @GovKathyHochul! pic.twitter.com/FF8dvWmfB2
This did not age well. https://t.co/wsxrCjIi34— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 22, 2024
Same day: pic.twitter.com/MOK5tvK0Df— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2024
Why were people not doing anything to help? Two words: Daniel Penny. Those who would’ve intervened risked being charged with second-degree murder because that’s what New York DAs do; coddle the criminals and punish the law-abiding. Watch this guy get released on bail.
Yeah it’s a real mystery https://t.co/eAtlAiI3lR pic.twitter.com/dswlW2nKJb— Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) December 22, 2024
This is what happens when you charge good samaritans like Daniel Penny with man slaughter and negligent homicide for protecting others.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 23, 2024
NYC made sure no one would step in anymore, and now a woman is dead. https://t.co/lDntx5Wgpk
Also, what is this, New York Daily News? Thank you, Community Notes:
People just randomly catching on fire in NYC now. https://t.co/jDw7K2tO1c— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2024
Join the conversation as a VIP Member