That WSJ Article About Biden Mentally 'Slipping' Turned Out to Be 100 Percent True

The media is trying to do it again concerning Joe Biden—multiple outlets feigning shock and amazement at the president’s declining mental faculties. We told you for months. We said he was off when his brain was running at 25 percent capacity at the G7 Summit in Italy. The more Biden was in front of the cameras, the more the American public saw a degrading old man who couldn’t do the job. It’s not like this was up for debate, as a Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 86 percent felt Biden was too old. The media instead went on a full-court press, trying to gaslight us into thinking Biden was mentally sharp and driving an agenda. He was in command, a narrative that got a face-full of buckshot during the first debate on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal was raked over the coals by some liberal media members for writing about what everyone could see: Biden was mentally slipping. Behind closed doors, the limitations of the president’s mental abilities were pervasive and overt. MSNBC’s Morning Joe had a full-blown meltdown, with Mike Barnicle delivering what is now one of the most embarrassing defenses of Biden’s mental health: He talks a lot.

Richard Haas, formerly of the Council on Foreign Relations, who isn’t an idiot, delivered this tragic take about how Biden is in control, citing the immigration executive order that’s ineffective, the Gaza ceasefire that was never agreed to, and a new Ukraine weapons deal. Two policies were failures, while the other didn’t help American families. Mr. Haas, you’re smarter than this.

Morning Joe has a meltdown about WSJ piece on Biden’s mental decline pic.twitter.com/Y5bkZiSUXT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2024

FLASHBACK: Joe & Mika have been claiming for years that Republicans are lying and spreading disinformation about Bidens' mental capacity. pic.twitter.com/WoT3FLmf9I — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

The panel torched the piece, claiming it to be a hit job order from Rupert Murdoch. It was not—it was 100 percent accurate, and the debate proved that. Apologies should be directed at the Wall Street Journal for this insightful and prophetic piece, whose sentiments are coursing through the veins of every liberal media outlet and reporter who has, for almost 24 hours, called for or questioned whether Biden can remain on the ticket.

Remember how much shit WSJ took for the Biden age story? https://t.co/3mEUUqq0Ks pic.twitter.com/dJQjg0bJPx — Ben Smith (@semaforben) June 28, 2024

Everyone from Scarborough, Barnicle, and Haas should be embarrassed over this segment since everything they said was wrong. Joe is too old, depleted, and old to run for president. He is mentally declining, and you clowns propped him up as if he were some vivacious stateman with learned diction.

The New York Times’ editorial board was the first to fire that salvo officially concerning Biden dropping out because he sucked against Trump and is too old.

Who’s next? Because there are a lot of Democrats who ate it peddling his defense of Biden:

.@ScottJenningsKY: "We have been told for weeks, weeks, by Democrats who say, oh, in private meetings, I've seen Joe Biden do cartwheels and handstands while doing trigonometry while solving all the nation's problems. We now know that every single person who said that has been… pic.twitter.com/Wb7Gey0kas — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) June 28, 2024

ANOTHER ONE: Senator Amy Klobuchar claimed, "Biden is sharp and articulate" just a couple of months ago. pic.twitter.com/AKSmUaWCn6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

ANOTHER LIAR: How about DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who also covered up President Joe Biden’s cognitive condition? pic.twitter.com/Im9sXH4Zq1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

MSNBC on Bidən's cognitive abilities:



"Bidən is far beyond cogent. He is better than he has EVER been intellectually, analytically. He is the best ever."



This was just 3 months ago. pic.twitter.com/UdvqyvF1Sv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 28, 2024

Including MSNBC's Morning Joe, just shameless:

Joe Scarborough March: Biden is far beyond cogent. He is better than he has ever been intellectually, analytically. He is the best Biden ever



Joe Scarborough Today: If he were CEO and he turned into performance like that, would any Fortune 500 corporation in America keep him on… pic.twitter.com/ojNPBV8ZZV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

The fallout has been delicious. We were right, and they were wrong again.

New York Times a week ago vs. New York Times today. pic.twitter.com/EdW283Amy0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024

Check out the @nytimes opinion section right now… pic.twitter.com/nr3ZlDgFhC — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 28, 2024

9 days apart pic.twitter.com/z8GQ0KSjQ7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 28, 2024

TIME Magazine just released this cover. pic.twitter.com/X7rxDRzrrk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

BOTTOM LINE: If you are a Democrat, how can you not be furious at how badly you have been lied to by the Biden admin, CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the Democrat machine? For 3 years, videos and questions asked about the mental capacity of Biden. THIS WAS A MASSIVE COVER-UP. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024