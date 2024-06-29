Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on Progressives at Academic Conference
Tipsheet

That WSJ Article About Biden Mentally 'Slipping' Turned Out to Be 100 Percent True

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 29, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The media is trying to do it again concerning Joe Biden—multiple outlets feigning shock and amazement at the president’s declining mental faculties. We told you for months. We said he was off when his brain was running at 25 percent capacity at the G7 Summit in Italy. The more Biden was in front of the cameras, the more the American public saw a degrading old man who couldn’t do the job. It’s not like this was up for debate, as a Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 86 percent felt Biden was too old. The media instead went on a full-court press, trying to gaslight us into thinking Biden was mentally sharp and driving an agenda. He was in command, a narrative that got a face-full of buckshot during the first debate on Thursday. 

The Wall Street Journal was raked over the coals by some liberal media members for writing about what everyone could see: Biden was mentally slipping. Behind closed doors, the limitations of the president’s mental abilities were pervasive and overt. MSNBC’s Morning Joe had a full-blown meltdown, with Mike Barnicle delivering what is now one of the most embarrassing defenses of Biden’s mental health: He talks a lot.

Richard Haas, formerly of the Council on Foreign Relations, who isn’t an idiot, delivered this tragic take about how Biden is in control, citing the immigration executive order that’s ineffective, the Gaza ceasefire that was never agreed to, and a new Ukraine weapons deal. Two policies were failures, while the other didn’t help American families. Mr. Haas, you’re smarter than this

The panel torched the piece, claiming it to be a hit job order from Rupert Murdoch. It was not—it was 100 percent accurate, and the debate proved that. Apologies should be directed at the Wall Street Journal for this insightful and prophetic piece, whose sentiments are coursing through the veins of every liberal media outlet and reporter who has, for almost 24 hours, called for or questioned whether Biden can remain on the ticket. 

Everyone from Scarborough, Barnicle, and Haas should be embarrassed over this segment since everything they said was wrong. Joe is too old, depleted, and old to run for president. He is mentally declining, and you clowns propped him up as if he were some vivacious stateman with learned diction.

The New York Times’ editorial board was the first to fire that salvo officially concerning Biden dropping out because he sucked against Trump and is too old. 

Who’s next? Because there are a lot of Democrats who ate it peddling his defense of Biden:

Including MSNBC's Morning Joe, just shameless:

The fallout has been delicious. We were right, and they were wrong again.

