Biden Has a Total Meltdown During Unhinged Rage Call on MSNBC's Morning Joe

Katie wrote about Joe Biden’s letter to Congress earlier this morning. It provided the basis for the president’s rage call on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which was unhinged, detached, and ironically emblematic of why so many Democrats want him to drop out of the race. The rage call confirms many things reported about this White House: people need to walk on eggshells to avoid angering this man, his declining mental health and inability to keep up have increased his frustration, and there is a deep-seated denialism about his standing in this race. Biden is losing this election right now, and his refusal to take a cognitive test when three-fourths of the country thinks he’s too old to do the job will not improve with this stomping of the feet position he’s taking.

Advertisement

There’s also new news on the mental health front: Biden’s physician visited a Parkinson’s Disease expert at least eight times starting in August 2023. It could be more—visitor logs are not kept for Biden’s Delaware home. While raging on MSNBC, Biden didn’t deny he took a test for the disease:

WATCH: Joe Biden doesn't deny that he has been tested for pre-Parkinsons during his Morning Joe interview.



It was recently reported that a top Parkinson’s disease specialist visited the White House 10 times since 2022. pic.twitter.com/i46VzboEOg — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 8, 2024

He also raged against the elites in the party, who arguably put him in the White House, discussed how he draws crowds that are nowhere near the size of Trump’s events, and threw down the gauntlet on the nomination, daring anyone to challenge him at the convention. You can also hear the pages turning as he’s reading the talking points. And yes, the Trump lie that the former president called American war dead “loser and suckers,” which has long been debunked was repeated by Biden, who said it was a fact because he was there. Fact check: he wasn’t.

“I’m reading from a list of lies”



Even with a list in front of him, Biden struggles mightily to read off his talking points, claiming now that he knows Trump said “suckers and losers” because “I was with him!” pic.twitter.com/Uek7F9xeYf — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 8, 2024

Asked about NYT, members of Congress, Remnick and others who have cast doubts about his candidacy, Biden's chip on his shoulder comes out: "They're big names, but I don't care what those big names think." pic.twitter.com/MbqCasUuox — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2024

Calling into his favorite show to say all the polls he sees have him winning, brag about his crowd sizes, rail against "the elites," and dares anyone to challenge him at the convention. What year is this? Who is the president? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 8, 2024

Biden: "The American public is not going to move away from me as an average voter...I'm getting so frustrated by the elites -- I'm not talking about you guys -- the elites in the party who [mocking voice] oh, they know so much more." pic.twitter.com/mdkz5XUmbc — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2024

Joe Biden has been in Washington DC for 45 years. https://t.co/xCJPqlyMMa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2024

Biden goes on a riff about teleprompters, but I don't quite get it via Morning Joe pic.twitter.com/TY67NtUxHU — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2024

Jill Biden has issued the order: they’re not going anywhere. It’s going to get messy.

Well, Democrats - he said he's running. He said he doesn't give a shit about calls for him to step down. The nice way didn't work. What are you going to do now? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 8, 2024

Advertisement

No doubt Obama’s people are probably pushing the hardest behind the scenes, hence the increased anger and frustration. Biden still harbors immense resentment at his former boss, who consistently told him he never had the chops to be president. Obama was right.