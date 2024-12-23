Pete Hegseth Reveals What Trump Said to Him When He Was Nominated to Be Defense Secretary

For a little bit, it looked like things were getting grim for Pete Hegseth’s nomination to be our next secretary of defense. Trump already lost Matt Gaetz’s attorney general nomination, as there weren’t enough votes for confirmation. Then, reports trickled in that Ron DeSantis might be tapped as Hegseth’s replacement. I don’t doubt that contingency plans were made, but Trump isn’t going to abandon Hegseth. Gaetz withdrew when the writing was on the wall, but Hegseth appears to have the support, though it will still be a rocky and likely humiliating road to the defense secretary’s office.

The Democrats and the media will recycle and likely manufacture fake news stories about his personal life. Are there some skeletons? It’s not disqualifying, unlike the entirety of the senior staff of the Biden administration. Look at the clown show Biden assembled, coupled with reports that the man was mentally cooked for four years, with top Biden officials pushing policy undemocratically—no one elected these people. So, please spare us the ‘qualified’ talking points. No one Biden picked was qualified; it’s why we won the election and you lost, Democrats.

While speaking with Megyn Kelly, Hegseth revealed what Trump told him when he was officially asked to serve his country again.

Pete Hegseth reveals what Trump said to him after he picked him for Defense Sec.pic.twitter.com/PR9SJAJG4h — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 22, 2024

“You’re going to need to be tough as s**t,” said Trump to Mr. Hegseth. “But you’re the man for this moment. I chose you because you’re the guy that will put the warfighters first,” added the president-elect.

Trump said that we need a guy who will kick down doors and understand how wars have consequences, deterring their frequency, and understanding how to fight and win them if that becomes necessary.

“Hey, Pete, I got your back,” said Trump. “It’s a fight. They’re coming after you. Get after it,” he added.

Hegseth has served a generation in the military, earning two Bronze Stars, which The Washington Post said were worthless medals. However, they described them as one of the most distinguished awards in the US Army when Biden awarded such an honor to an intelligence analyst in 2021.

Hegseth is likely to be confirmed. It will soon be a new day at the Department of Defense.