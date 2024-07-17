Why the Dems Are Totally Imploding on the Third Night of the Republican Convention

Joe Biden had his Nevada trip cut short by a COVID diagnosis that came when the president announced he would exit the race if a medical emergency forced him out. Biden is now on his way back to Delaware, where he’ll be kept from the spotlight as large swaths of the Democratic Party are putting the screws on him to exit the race. What a remarkable coincidence on both fronts.

The rushed virtual roll call before the Democratic National Convention that would have made Biden’s nomination official has been delayed. Delegates were reported wanting more time, as Biden’s team was making calls gauging loyalty. A flurry of House Democrats have called on Biden to step aside, but now the heavyweights are coming forward. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called Biden to step aside today.

Anyone who believes this has never covered pelosi! https://t.co/oCwWmBqlNo — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 17, 2024

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries also encouraged Biden to drop out of presidential race - ABC News https://t.co/wmO1SgEMB8 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 17, 2024

Hakeem Jeffries has expressed a similar view to Biden, according to a source familiar. A Jeffries spokesman tells me, “The letter sent by Leader Hakeem Jeffries to his House Democratic colleagues speaks for itself. It was a private conversation that will remain private.” — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) July 17, 2024

The other side of this story is Nancy Pelosi’s fingerprints all over this push to dump Biden, which went on hiatus after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. It returned this week with a vengeance. First, with Pelosi’s behind-the-scenes operation with Schiff, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has a brutal sit-down with the president about his chances of winning in 20204. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) also echoed those sentiments after taking the temperature of the caucus over the past few days (via Axios):

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) confronted President Biden about his 2024 candidacy in a meeting in Delaware last week, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Many Democrats in the chamber where Biden served for decades are skeptical that the president can win reelection in November. Schumer told Biden on Saturday that his caucus has deep concerns about his candidacy, a source familiar with the meeting told Axios. ABC reported on Wednesday evening that Schumer made the argument that Biden should end his campaign. The big picture: Schumer has been open to dumping Biden from the top of the ticket, Axios scooped last week.

CNN reports that Biden has been asking his inner circle if Kamala Harris could win. ABC News’ Jon Karl added, “Biden is going to see the whole house of cards come down soon.” He’s also not as reportedly defiant about staying in the race.

“Biden is going to see the whole house of cards come down soon.” — ABC’s Jonathan Karl reports that Democrat pressure on Biden is greatly “intensifying,” also revealing that Schumer forcefully urged Biden to get out of the race.



Split-screening this report with footage of Biden… pic.twitter.com/SYwG9FTiZW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2024

Exclusive reporting by ABC's @jonkarl: During Schumer's one-on-one meeting with Biden on Saturday, "Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic party, and better for the country if he were to bow out." pic.twitter.com/eI08ychFt8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 17, 2024

BREAKING: Biden asked advisers if they “think Kamala can win” - CNN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 18, 2024

.@jeffzeleny reports on @CNN: President Biden is more “receptive” to the push for him to leave the ticket; has gone from saying “Kamala can’t win” to asking if Kamala Harris can win — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 18, 2024

#BREAKING: CNN's Jeff Zeleny is reporting a "senior Democratic adviser...believes the president is being 'more receptive' to" calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.



- Zeleny added Biden is "not as defiant as" before



- Biden is now asking advisers if they… pic.twitter.com/9euZDrkr5X — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2024

A Dem senator, eyeing the weeks ahead, tells me the party needs to “throw it open” if Biden drops out.



This senator acknowledges @VP would have “an inside track” but says a contested convention would be galvanizing - and get them in the “rarefied air” of Trump-level attention — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) July 17, 2024

Is the dam finally breaking? We’ll keep you updated.

For now, the Democratic Party is imploding tonight:

Dem Party in total meltdown folks. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 17, 2024

UPDATE: We have more whispers and non-denial denials:

some interesting sourcing from the Post https://t.co/hxuSnSVMsN pic.twitter.com/ZOIFYGDmqe — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 18, 2024

