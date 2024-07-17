COVID Torpedoes Biden's Campaign Trip to Nevada
Why the Dems Are Totally Imploding on the Third Night of the Republican Convention

Matt Vespa
July 17, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

 

Joe Biden had his Nevada trip cut short by a COVID diagnosis that came when the president announced he would exit the race if a medical emergency forced him out. Biden is now on his way back to Delaware, where he’ll be kept from the spotlight as large swaths of the Democratic Party are putting the screws on him to exit the race. What a remarkable coincidence on both fronts. 

The rushed virtual roll call before the Democratic National Convention that would have made Biden’s nomination official has been delayed. Delegates were reported wanting more time, as Biden’s team was making calls gauging loyalty. A flurry of House Democrats have called on Biden to step aside, but now the heavyweights are coming forward. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called Biden to step aside today. 

The other side of this story is Nancy Pelosi’s fingerprints all over this push to dump Biden, which went on hiatus after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. It returned this week with a vengeance. First, with Pelosi’s behind-the-scenes operation with Schiff, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has a brutal sit-down with the president about his chances of winning in 20204.  Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) also echoed those sentiments after taking the temperature of the caucus over the past few days (via Axios): 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) confronted President Biden about his 2024 candidacy in a meeting in Delaware last week, Axios has learned. 

Why it matters: Many Democrats in the chamber where Biden served for decades are skeptical that the president can win reelection in November. 

Schumer told Biden on Saturday that his caucus has deep concerns about his candidacy, a source familiar with the meeting told Axios.

ABC reported on Wednesday evening that Schumer made the argument that Biden should end his campaign. 

The big picture: Schumer has been open to dumping Biden from the top of the ticket, Axios scooped last week. 

CNN reports that Biden has been asking his inner circle if Kamala Harris could win. ABC News’ Jon Karl added, “Biden is going to see the whole house of cards come down soon.” He’s also not as reportedly defiant about staying in the race. 

Is the dam finally breaking? We’ll keep you updated.

For now, the Democratic Party is imploding tonight:

UPDATE: We have more whispers and non-denial denials:

