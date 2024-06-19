Kamala Harris Sure Looks to Be Obsessed With Pride Month

Last year, the Biden White House invited plenty of criticism for how it marked Pride, and that looks to be the case once more. On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the cast of "Queer Eye" to the White House, including a bearded Jonathan van Ness, a trans activist who appeared in a dress.

Harris herself posted from her official X account to express her excitement about the visit. How the White House goes out of its way to prioritize Pride month might not be the only takeaway from such a video clip, though. At one point, Harris is referred to as "honey--I mean, Madame Vice President." However, the words on the screen show Harris being referred to as "Madame President." At best, that's an embarrassing oversight.

The cast of @QueerEye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years.



Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous. pic.twitter.com/L3pzaYpo1W — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 18, 2024

Despite being deeply unpopular--even more so than President Joe Biden--Harris has said she's "ready to serve" as president. If the Biden-Harris ticket is reelected come November, she may very well be called upon to serve. Polls show most voters don't believe Biden would be able to make it through his second term. Unless someone decides to go with the 25th Amendment, Harris is still the vice president. She is President of the Senate, but that's not where such a video clip took place.

As if the clip that Harris posted wasn't bad enough, there's also plenty of posts shared by other users not just of the cast of "Queer Eye" at the White House, but also of van Ness appearing at the podium in the briefing room and van Ness greeting Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, this time wearing a different dress.

Users like Libs of TikTok and Bonchie at our sister site of RedState also pointed out how van Ness received such an invitation, while the family of Laken Riley--whose alleged killer is an illegal immigrant--and Gold Star families won't be honored in such a way.

Laken Riley’s family won’t get an invite the White House but this thing does. What a joke of an administration. pic.twitter.com/JaKaby9dzi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2024

What happened to America? pic.twitter.com/644DfAw3vJ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 19, 2024

The parents of the service members who died in the Afghanistan withdrawal couldn’t get a White House invite, but this dude did. pic.twitter.com/mKMoQH2vHH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 19, 2024

The vice president also celebrated Pride at her residence, as her official X account highlighted as well. As our sister site of Twitchy pointed out, "Harris' feed is especially gay this week."

Harris' political account also spoke about Pride, specifically children. When it comes to the Biden administration's focus on Pride month, there's also a focus on children who are supposedly part of such a community. However, the person in the photo she's hugging almost certainly does not look to be a child.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, Number One Observatory Circle, lit up in LGBTQI+ colours during Pride month.



A giant ‘Pride’ sign was also placed outside the residence as she held a Pride event with the cast of the ‘Queer Eye’ TV series. pic.twitter.com/iHPKrpR8qb — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 19, 2024

Can someone explain to me why this was the photo chosen for a post about children? https://t.co/bPEHcYVDtR pic.twitter.com/xMMAF3FCuH — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 19, 2024

To the LGBTQI+ leaders, advocates, and allies who joined me to celebrate Pride Month: Thank you for the organizing that you do in this movement. No one should be made to fight alone, and evenings like this one remind us of the power in coalitions and the joy in community. pic.twitter.com/TjyPAyk1NC — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 16, 2024

Also on Tuesday night, the official X account for the Democrats shared what another piece from Twitchy referred to as quite the "cringe-worthy" post which provided "more evidence that pandering is all that the Democrats have left in this election cycle."

Stepping out with pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/e785EzgD2g — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 18, 2024



















