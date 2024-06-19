Only a Democrat Could Think This Was a Top Issue Concerning the Israel-Hamas...
Kamala Harris Sure Looks to Be Obsessed With Pride Month

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 19, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Last year, the Biden White House invited plenty of criticism for how it marked Pride, and that looks to be the case once more. On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the cast of "Queer Eye" to the White House, including a bearded Jonathan van Ness, a trans activist who appeared in a dress. 

Harris herself posted from her official X account to express her excitement about the visit. How the White House goes out of its way to prioritize Pride month might not be the only takeaway from such a video clip, though. At one point, Harris is referred to as "honey--I mean, Madame Vice President." However, the words on the screen show Harris being referred to as "Madame President." At best, that's an embarrassing oversight. 

Despite being deeply unpopular--even more so than President Joe Biden--Harris has said she's "ready to serve" as president. If the Biden-Harris ticket is reelected come November, she may very well be called upon to serve. Polls show most voters don't believe Biden would be able to make it through his second term. Unless someone decides to go with the 25th Amendment, Harris is still the vice president. She is President of the Senate, but that's not where such a video clip took place. 

As if the clip that Harris posted wasn't bad enough, there's also plenty of posts shared by other users not just of the cast of "Queer Eye" at the White House, but also of van Ness appearing at the podium in the briefing room and van Ness greeting Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, this time wearing a different dress.

Users like Libs of TikTok and Bonchie at our sister site of RedState also pointed out how van Ness received such an invitation, while the family of Laken Riley--whose alleged killer is an illegal immigrant--and Gold Star families won't be honored in such a way. 

The vice president also celebrated Pride at her residence, as her official X account highlighted as well. As our sister site of Twitchy pointed out, "Harris' feed is especially gay this week." 

Harris' political account also spoke about Pride, specifically children. When it comes to the Biden administration's focus on Pride month, there's also a focus on children who are supposedly part of such a community. However, the person in the photo she's hugging almost certainly does not look to be a child.

Also on Tuesday night, the official X account for the Democrats shared what another piece from Twitchy referred to as quite the "cringe-worthy" post which provided "more evidence that pandering is all that the Democrats have left in this election cycle."






