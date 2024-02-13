Oh, We Know Kamala Harris Is Ready to Do This

Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton have something in common: neither will ever be elected president of the United States. Harris is reportedly ready to show off what she’s got in terms of leadership, especially since the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified materials. No charges are to be pursued because Joe is too old and senile. The one issue the Biden White House didn’t want to tackle is now at their doorstep. Harris came out swinging, calling the Hur Report a politically motivated attack against the president. With Biden now being forced to defend his mental fog, Harris is making it clear that she’s ready to serve.

The Wall Street Journal had a lengthy piece about the vice president and how she’s gearing up to be one of the quarterbacks on the abortion wars. Once the Biden administration can move past the age and mental health issues for the president, they’re for sure going to hit the GOP hard on abortion—it’s one of the few issues, if not the only issue where they have an advantage. The only thing saving Biden-Harris 2024 from having the bottom come out is suburbanite women who love abortion (via WSJ):

Vice President Kamala Harris was detailing her priorities for the campaign during a flight on Air Force Two early last week when she was asked a delicate question hanging over the Democratic ticket: Do voters’ concerns about President Biden’s age mean she must convince them she is ready to serve? “I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris responded bluntly. Everyone who sees her on the job, Harris said, “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.” The response during an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday came two days before a special counsel report on Biden’s handling of classified documents amplified concerns about the 81-year-old incumbent’s mental acuity. The report said Biden displayed “diminished faculties” in interviews and called him an “elderly man with a poor memory.” […] In recent months, Harris has taken on greater and more public responsibilities. She has become the administration’s lead messenger on abortion rights, was put in charge of the White House’s new Office of Gun Violence Prevention and is playing a higher-profile role in the administration’s handling of the war in Gaza. […] Allies of Harris say she was poorly utilized by the White House early in her tenure and is now positioned to show her value to the presidential ticket, especially in turning out key Democratic voters on abortion rights.

Okay, stop it—she’s no upgrade. Her approval ratings are almost as atrocious as the president’s poll numbers, and she’s flouted tackling one of the most significant issues of the year: the southern border crisis. Axios exposed how many in the Biden administration felt that Harris had a golden opportunity to prove she had what it takes to pursue another presidential run, maybe when Biden tasked her with addressing this immigration problem at the outset of his presidency. She’s failed miserably. Harris also reportedly hated the assignment since she saw it as one that could botch her future. You can say she’s been “poorly utilized” when she’s been a serial failure at every homework assignment the president offers. Do we dare mention how she described the Ukraine war?

Yeah, this woman is dying at the chance to serve if needed because it’ll be the closest she’ll ever get to running the country in Joe’s absence. She’s not winning a national election anytime soon.