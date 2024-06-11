KJP Cancels Press Briefing, Biden Bolts to Delaware After Hunter Conviction
Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck
The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict
NFL Had to Dispel This Bit of Fake News About the Eagles-Packers Game...
LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America
Rachel Maddow Proves She Owns No Mirrors, and the Associated Press Searches the...
Will the House Vote to Hold AG Garland in Contempt or Not?
Senate Democrats Continue Attack on SCOTUS With 'Ethics' Bill
New Poll Highlights How Trump's Conviction Still Makes This a Close Race
Squad Member Jamaal Bowman Trails Primary Challenger George Latimer in Another Poll
One Democrat-Led State May Allow ‘Trans’ People to Amend Birth Certificates From Other...
Illegal Immigrants ‘Break Their Legs’ Falling From U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
Israel, a Nation Under Siege
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons
Tipsheet

McCarthy Ouster Nancy Mace Survives Primary Challenge

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 11, 2024 9:35 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was one of eight Republicans to side with all Democrats in ousting now former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last October. As a result, she was something of a target among her fellow Republicans, though she still managed to emerge victorious in Tuesday's primary against Catherine Templeton.

Advertisement

A little after 8pm, just over an hour after the polls closed, Mace was declared the winner by Decision Desk HQ.

As the Associated Press reported about the race last week:

In April, McCarthy’s political action committee, Majority Committee PAC or “MC PAC,” made a $10,000 contribution to Mace’s primary opponent, Catherine Templeton, the former director of the state’s labor agency under then-Gov. Nikki Haley. A separate committee, American Prosperity Alliance, where a McCarthy ally serves as a senior adviser, has made contributions to a group called South Carolina Patriots PAC, which has spent more than $2.1 million to defeat Mace. American Prosperity Alliance has also made contributions to a group called the America Fund, which is one of the South Carolina Patriots PAC’s principal donors.

McCarthy backed Mace as recently as her 2022 reelection bid, but the relationship deteriorated quickly since the Speaker vote. McCarthy told reporters in February that he hopes Mace “gets the help to straighten out her life. She’s got a lot of challenges.” Mace responded in a fundraising video that McCarthy “lied to the American people” and that he is “a loser.” She has described Templeton as McCarthy’s “puppet.”

In addition to McCarthy, Templeton’s other supporters include former Speaker Newt Gingrich and Rep. Joe Wilson of the nearby 2nd Congressional District. Mace has the backing of former President Donald Trump and current Speaker Mike Johnson.

Recommended

Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Mace, who was first elected in 2020 when she beat now former Rep. Joe Cunningham, then the Democratic incumbent, also survived a primary challenge in 2022 against Katie Arrington, though it looks like she'll survive by even stronger numbers this time. 

Back in November 2021, former and potentially future President Donald Trump called on primary challengers for 10 Republicans, with Mace being included among them. For this race, however, she had Trump's support this time, a detail she was all too proud to tout over social media in what is still a pinned post to her political X account.

Mace is almost certainly going to be reelected once more come November, as Cook Political Report late last month moved the race to the "Solid Republican" category after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld maps drawn up after redistricting. Other forecasters also regard the race as "Solid Republican" or "Likely Republican."

McCarthy allies have been trying to take down more of his ousters, and they'll have their chance in Virginia next week as Rep. Bob Good faces state Sen. John McGuire, with the latter having Trump's backing. Another ouster, now former Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, resigned in March

Advertisement

With an estimated 77 percent of the vote reporting, Mace enjoys 57.4 percent of the vote to Templeton's 28.9 percent. Another primary challenger, Bill Young, has 13.7 percent support.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict Matt Vespa
Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers Jamie Parsons
LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America Spencer Brown
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons Rebecca Downs
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From.... Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement